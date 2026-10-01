EQS-Adhoc: innoscripta SE: Searches at innoscripta Group entities in connection with investigations relating to research allowances

EQS-Ad-hoc: innoscripta SE / Key word(s): Other

innoscripta SE: Searches at innoscripta Group entities in connection with investigations relating to research allowances



01-Oct-2026 / 13:52 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Tutzing, 1 October 2026 – innoscripta SE (ISIN: DE000A40QVM8, the "Company") announces that today, on the basis of two search warrants issued by the local court (Amtsgericht) of Schwäbisch Gmünd on 3 August 2026 and 15 September 2026, searches were conducted at the business premises of the Company and of other entities of the innoscripta Group. The investigative measures relate to criminal tax investigation proceedings on suspicion of aiding and abetting the obtaining of an unwarranted tax advantage in connection with applications for research allowances (Forschungszulage) submitted by clients of the Company.



According to the Company's current and still preliminary understanding, the specific operational matters described in the search warrants relate to possible misconduct by individual employees in the handling of certain client engagements. The Company is conducting a comprehensive review of the underlying facts. The Company provides advisory and support services in connection with the application for and processing of research allowances. The decision to submit an application, as well as responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information provided to the competent authorities, rests with the respective clients.



A conclusive assessment of the allegations and of any potential financial or other implications for the innoscripta Group is not yet possible at this time. The Company is cooperating with the competent investigating authorities and is supporting the clarification of the matter.



End of Inside Information

01-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News