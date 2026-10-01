innoscripta Aktie
WKN DE: A40QVM / ISIN: DE000A40QVM8
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01.10.2026 13:52:53
EQS-Adhoc: innoscripta SE: Searches at innoscripta Group entities in connection with investigations relating to research allowances
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EQS-Ad-hoc: innoscripta SE / Key word(s): Other
Tutzing, 1 October 2026 – innoscripta SE (ISIN: DE000A40QVM8, the "Company") announces that today, on the basis of two search warrants issued by the local court (Amtsgericht) of Schwäbisch Gmünd on 3 August 2026 and 15 September 2026, searches were conducted at the business premises of the Company and of other entities of the innoscripta Group. The investigative measures relate to criminal tax investigation proceedings on suspicion of aiding and abetting the obtaining of an unwarranted tax advantage in connection with applications for research allowances (Forschungszulage) submitted by clients of the Company.
End of Inside Information
01-Oct-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|innoscripta SE
|Bahnhofstraße 17
|82327 Tutzing
|Germany
|Phone:
|+4989255553509
|E-mail:
|info@innoscripta.com
|Internet:
|https://www.innoscripta.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A40QVM8
|WKN:
|A40QVM
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale)
|LEI Code:
|894500BA6B025ZEF0T83
|EQS News ID:
|2408908
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
2408908 01-Oct-2026 CET/CEST
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