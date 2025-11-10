EQS-Adhoc: Intention to call on bondholders to vote on a further extension of the 2017/2027 bond

EQS-Ad-hoc: paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Bond/Bond

Intention to call on bondholders to vote on a further extension of the 2017/2027 bond



10-Nov-2025

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA, Delbrück

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA intends to call on bondholders to vote on a further extension of the 2017/2027 bond

Delbrück, November 10, 2025 – The management of paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA [ISIN DE0005558696] today decided to call on the creditors of its 6.75% bearer bond maturing on July 5, 2027 (ISIN: DE000A2GSB86; WKN: A2GSB8) (the "2017/2027 Bond"), which still has a value of around EUR 45.2 million, to vote without a meeting in accordance with the German Bond Act in order to extend the term of the 2017/2027 Bond by four years, i.e. until July 5, 2031, and to amend certain provisions of the bond terms and conditions. This includes, for example, granting an interest moratorium for the interest due in 2026 until the repayment date, on which it will be paid retrospectively, as well as changing the interest rate structure by eliminating the PIK interest element. To improve the position of the bondholders, guarantees are to be granted by the two main subsidiaries.

The notice of the vote without a meeting is expected to be available from November 12, 2025, in the Federal Gazette and on the paragon website (https://paragon.ag/) in the "Investor Relations" section under "Bonds / Bondholder Vote."

About paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA

paragon GmbH & Co. KGaA (ISIN DE0005558696), listed on the Regulated Market (Prime Standard) of Deutsche Börse AG in Frankfurt am Main, develops, produces, and distributes pioneering solutions in the fields of automotive electronics, body kinematics, and electromobility. The portfolio of this market-leading direct supplier to the automotive industry includes innovative air quality management, modern display systems, and high-end acoustic systems in the electronics segment. In the mechanics segment, paragon develops and produces active mobile aerodynamic systems. In the rapidly growing automotive market for battery systems, paragon supplies power battery management systems and drive batteries through its Power division.

In addition to its headquarters in Delbrück (North Rhine-Westphalia), paragon GmbH & Co. Co. KGaA and its subsidiaries have locations in Suhl (Thuringia), Landsberg am Lech and Nuremberg (Bavaria), St. Georgen (Baden-Württemberg), Limbach (Saarland), as well as in Kunshan (China), Detroit (USA), Bengaluru (India), and Oroslavje (Croatia).

