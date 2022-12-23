|
23.12.2022 17:18:37
EQS-Adhoc: JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG completes share buyback programme according to schedule
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
JDC Group AG completes share buyback programme according to schedule
On June 14, 2022, the Management Board of JDC Group AG decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to implement a share buyback program with a volume of up to 200,000 shares of JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) at a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of up to EUR 5 million ("Share Buyback Program"). The maximum term of the buyback program was limited to December 23, 2022.
The share buyback program started on June 15, 2022 and will end as scheduled on December 23, 2022.
Under the share buyback program, the Company repurchased 181,820 shares at a total purchase price, excluding incidental costs, of EUR 3,163,193.20. The total number of treasury shares currently held by JDC Group AG amounts to 687,022. This corresponds to 5.03% of the Company's share capital.
The latest status of the share buyback program is published on the website of JDC Group AG under the following link: https://jdcgroup.de/investor-relations/.
Contact:
JDC Group AG
Ralf Funke
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 611 335322-00
Email: funke@jdcgroup.de
23-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JDC Group AG
|Söhnleinstraße 8
|65201 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 611 335322-00
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 611 335322-09
|E-mail:
|info@jdcgroup.de
|Internet:
|http://www.jdcgroup.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0B9N37
|WKN:
|A0B9N3
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1521357
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1521357 23-Dec-2022 CET/CEST
