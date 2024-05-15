|
15.05.2024 14:02:10
EQS-Adhoc: JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG completes share buyback programme according to schedule
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback
JDC Group AG completes share buyback programme according to schedule
On November 10, 2023, the Management Board of JDC Group AG decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to implement a share buyback program with a volume of up to 350,000 shares of JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) at a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of up to EUR 5 million ("Share Buyback Program"). The maximum term of the buyback program was limited to May 15, 2024.
The share buyback program started on November 16, 2023 and will end as scheduled on May 15, 2024.
Under the share buyback program, the Company repurchased 147,113 shares at a total purchase price, excluding incidental costs, of EUR 2,926,046.61. The total number of treasury shares currently held by JDC Group AG amounts to 147,113. This corresponds to 1,08 percent of the Company's share capital.
The latest status of the share buyback program is published on the website of JDC Group AG under the following link: https://jdcgroup.de/investor-relations/.
Contact:
JDC Group AG
Ralf Funke
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 611 335322-00
Email: funke@jdcgroup.de
End of Inside Information
15-May-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|JDC Group AG
|Söhnleinstraße 8
|65201 Wiesbaden
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 611 335322-00
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 611 335322-09
|E-mail:
|info@jdcgroup.de
|Internet:
|http://www.jdcgroup.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0B9N37
|WKN:
|A0B9N3
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1903979
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1903979 15-May-2024 CET/CEST
