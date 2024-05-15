EQS-Adhoc: JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG completes share buyback programme according to schedule

EQS-Ad-hoc: JDC Group AG / Key word(s): Share Buyback

JDC Group AG: JDC Group AG completes share buyback programme according to schedule



JDC Group AG completes share buyback programme according to schedule

On November 10, 2023, the Management Board of JDC Group AG decided, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to implement a share buyback program with a volume of up to 350,000 shares of JDC Group AG (ISIN: DE000A0B9N37) at a maximum total purchase price (excluding incidental acquisition costs) of up to EUR 5 million ("Share Buyback Program"). The maximum term of the buyback program was limited to May 15, 2024.

The share buyback program started on November 16, 2023 and will end as scheduled on May 15, 2024.

Under the share buyback program, the Company repurchased 147,113 shares at a total purchase price, excluding incidental costs, of EUR 2,926,046.61. The total number of treasury shares currently held by JDC Group AG amounts to 147,113. This corresponds to 1,08 percent of the Company's share capital.

The latest status of the share buyback program is published on the website of JDC Group AG under the following link: https://jdcgroup.de/investor-relations/.

Contact:JDC Group AGRalf FunkeInvestor RelationsPhone: +49 611 335322-00Email: funke@jdcgroup.de