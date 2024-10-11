11.10.2024 13:11:04

EQS-Adhoc: JOST Werke SE: JOST publishes preliminary interim results for the third quarter of 2024 and adjusts outlook for fiscal year 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: JOST Werke SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Change in Forecast
JOST Werke SE: JOST publishes preliminary interim results for the third quarter of 2024 and adjusts outlook for fiscal year 2024

11-Oct-2024 / 13:11 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JOST publishes preliminary interim results for the third quarter of 2024 and adjusts outlook for fiscal year 2024

 

Neu-Isenburg, October 11, 2024 - JOST Werke SE ("JOST"), a leading global producer and supplier of safety-critical systems for commercial vehicles, announced its preliminary and unaudited interim results for the third quarter of 2024 and adjusted its outlook for fiscal year 2024.


Preliminary interim results for the third quarter of 2024

The typical seasonality of the summer months in Europe and North America was more pronounced than in the previous year, which had still been positively influenced by pent-up demand effects in the transport markets. As a result, group sales declined by 15.7% to EUR 246.3 million in the third quarter of 2024 according to preliminary figures (Q3 2023: EUR 292.0 million).

Mainly due to the lower sales, adjusted EBIT decreased to EUR 26.5 million in the third quarter of 2024 (Q3 2023: EUR 33.4 million). JOST managed to maintain profitability at a high level, with adjusted EBIT margin reaching 10.8% during the third quarter of 2024 despite the decline in sales (Q3 2023: 11.4%).

In the first nine months of 2024, group sales decreased by 12.6% to EUR 843.0 million (9M 2023: EUR 964.0 million). Following the sales development, adjusted EBIT declined by 14.0% to EUR 94.9 million in the same period (9M 2023: EUR 110.4 million). The high flexibility of JOST's business model paired with a strict cost discipline enabled JOST to maintain its adjusted EBIT margin high at 11.3% during the first nine months of 2024 (9M 2023: 11.5%).

 

Outlook for the full year 2024 adjusted

JOST is currently observing an increasing cooling off in demand for commercial vehicles in the transportation sector both in Europe and North America. In the agricultural sector, the latest market forecasts indicate that the market recovery expected for the second half of 2024 will be postponed to 2025. Against this backdrop and taking into account the latest call-off figures and adjusted forecasts from OEM customers, JOST is updating its outlook for fiscal year 2024.

For 2024, JOST now expects a reduction in sales of around 15% (+/- 2.5 percentage points) compared to the prior year (previous outlook: single-digit percentage decline; prior year: EUR 1,249.7 million). Despite the expected decline in sales, JOST is convinced it will be able to maintain its strong profitability. Adjusted EBIT in 2024 is still expected to decline at a slightly faster pace than sales, leading to a reduction in the low double-digit percentage range compared to prior year (previous outlook: single-digit percentage decline; prior year: EUR 140.8 million). JOST is also narrowing the range for the expected adjusted EBIT margin in 2024 to between 10.5% and 11.0% (previous outlook: below the prior-year level (prior year: 11.3%), in the upper half of the 10.0%-11.5% corridor).

 

JOST will release its final interim financial results for the third quarter of 2024 together with the interim report on November 14, 2024. A virtual conference for analyst and investor will take place on the same day at 11:00 a.m. CET.

 

Contact:

JOST Werke SE
Romy Acosta
Head of Investor Relations
T: +49 6102 295-379
romy.acosta@jost-world.com



End of Inside Information

11-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: JOST Werke SE
Siemensstraße 2
63263 Neu-Isenburg
Germany
Phone: +49 6102 2950
Fax: +49 (0)6102 295-298
E-mail: ir@jost-world.com
Internet: www.jost-world.com
ISIN: DE000JST4000
WKN: JST400
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2007089

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2007089  11-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2007089&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu JOST Werke AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu JOST Werke AGmehr Analysen

27.09.24 JOST Werke Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25.09.24 JOST Werke Buy Deutsche Bank AG
23.09.24 JOST Werke Buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
18.09.24 JOST Werke Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
17.09.24 JOST Werke Buy Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

JOST Werke AG 42,55 -4,92% JOST Werke AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Zuschlägen -- Wall Street schlussendtlich höher - Dow und S&P-500 in Rekordlaune -- Börsenhandel in Asien endet uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelte um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich im Freitagshandel höher präsentierte. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen