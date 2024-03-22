|
22.03.2024 12:00:18
EQS-Adhoc: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Management and Supervisory Board propose dividend increase and special dividend for financial year 2023
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Dividend
Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Management and Supervisory Board propose dividend increase and special dividend for financial year 2023
Nassau/Germany, 22 March 2024 – The Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft (ISIN DE0006464506) today resolved to propose an increased dividend of EUR 0.95 per eligible no-par-value bearer share for financial year 2023 to the Annual General Meeting to be held on 29 May 2024 (previous year: EUR 0.70 per eligible no-par-value bearer share). The proposal is in line with Leifheit AG's dividend policy, which generally provides for the distribution of around 75% of the net result for the period or the free cash flow for the financial year as a dividend.
In addition, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board propose the distribution of a special dividend of EUR 0.10 per eligible no-par-value bearer share. The proposed special dividend is intended to allow shareholders to participate in the strong liquidity position of the Leifheit Group.
With the proposed total dividend of EUR 1.05 the company builds on the shareholder-oriented dividend payments of the past. The distribution amount would correspond to a total of EUR 9,996,696.15.
The full 2023 Annual Report will be available for download at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/reports-and-presentations/ on 27 March 2024.
Contact:
Leifheit AG
Petra Dombrowsky
Executive Assistant/CIRO
D-56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com
+49 2604 977218
End of Inside Information
22-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
|Leifheitstraße 1
|56377 Nassau
|Germany
|Phone:
|02604 977-0
|Fax:
|02604 977-340
|E-mail:
|ir@leifheit.com
|Internet:
|www.leifheit-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006464506
|WKN:
|646450
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1865513
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1865513 22-March-2024 CET/CEST
