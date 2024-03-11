11.03.2024 14:11:29

EQS-Adhoc: Logwin AG: Announcement of the proposal for the distribution to shareholders in 2024

Logwin AG: Announcement of the proposal for the distribution to shareholders in 2024

11-March-2024 / 14:11 CET/CEST
Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) - The Board of Directors of Logwin AG intends to propose to this year's Annual General Meeting 2024 to resolve a distribution of EUR 14.00 per share (previous year: EUR 24.00 per share) for the financial year 2023. This proposed resolution is based on the expected net result of EUR 80.2m (previous year: EUR 73.9m).

Further details will be announced in connection with the publication of the annual results for the 2023 financial year and the invitation to the company's shareholders to the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

Person making the notification: Sebastian Esser, Member of the Board of Directors (Chief Financial Officer)

About Logwin AG

Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2022, the group generated sales of EUR 2.3bn and currently employs about 4,000 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.

Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.à r.l., Grevenmacher, Luxembourg.

 

Contact:       www.logwin-logistics.com

Sebastian Esser
Chief Financial Officer
Tel:  +352 719690-1112
sebastian.esser@logwin-logistics.com



Language: English
Company: Logwin AG
an de Längten 5
6776 Grevenmacher
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 719 690 0
Fax: +352 719 690 1359
E-mail: ir-info@logwin-logistics.com
Internet: www.logwin-logistics.com
ISIN: LU1618151879
WKN: A2DR54
Indices: Prime All Share (PXAP), Classic All Share (CLXP), DAXsector All Transportation & Logistics (4N87), DAXsector Transportation & Logistics (CXPL), DAXsubsector All Logistics (4N99), DAXsubsector Logistics (I1LB)
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
