EQS-Adhoc: Logwin AG: Announcement of the proposal for the distribution to shareholders in 2024

Logwin AG: Announcement of the proposal for the distribution to shareholders in 2024



11-March-2024 / 14:11 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) - The Board of Directors of Logwin AG intends to propose to this year's Annual General Meeting 2024 to resolve a distribution of EUR 14.00 per share (previous year: EUR 24.00 per share) for the financial year 2023. This proposed resolution is based on the expected net result of EUR 80.2m (previous year: EUR 73.9m).

Further details will be announced in connection with the publication of the annual results for the 2023 financial year and the invitation to the company's shareholders to the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

Person making the notification: Sebastian Esser, Member of the Board of Directors (Chief Financial Officer)

About Logwin AG

Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2022, the group generated sales of EUR 2.3bn and currently employs about 4,000 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.

Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.à r.l., Grevenmacher, Luxembourg.

Contact: www.logwin-logistics.com

Sebastian Esser

Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +352 719690-1112

sebastian.esser@logwin-logistics.com