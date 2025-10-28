EQS-News: Logwin reports robust business performance

EQS-News: Logwin AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Interim Report

The Logwin Group continues to achieve stable operating results in its business segments Air + Ocean and Solutions. The economic environment, however, remains very challenging.



Overall economic conditions

The global economy developed modestly in 2025 and was characterized by geopolitical uncertainties and overall weak global growth. In Europe, particularly in Germany, the subdued economic situation continued.

The logistics markets were subject to increasingly high competitive pressure in the first nine months. In air and ocean freight, rates remained below the previous year's level for most of the year. Volatile volume developments and rising costs led to a tense earnings position.

Net assets, financial situation and earnings position

Revenues The revenue of the Logwin Group in the first nine months of the 2025 financial year amounted to EUR 1,034.4m, almost on par with the previous year (2024: EUR 1,058.0m). The business segment Air + Ocean generated a revenue of EUR 841.4m, which, despite higher global volumes, was below the previous year's level due to the declining air and ocean freight rates compared to the previous year (2024: EUR 864.3m). In the business segment Solutions, revenues remained stable at EUR 195.0m, compared to the previous year (2024: EUR 195.6m).

EBITA In the first three quarters of 2025, the Logwin Group achieved an operating result (EBITA) of EUR 64.1m, which was below the previous year's figure of EUR 67.6m. In the business segment Air + Ocean, the operating result (EBITA) declined in the first nine months to EUR 51.5m compared with the previous year (2024: EUR 58.5m), reflecting the intense competitive situation and increased margin pressure in the air and ocean freight market. The business segment Solutions achieved an operating result (EBITA) of EUR 19.7m, surpassing the previous year's result of EUR 18.9m. The Supply Chain Solutions segment performed pleasingly in the first nine months of the year.

Net result The Logwin Group's net result in the first nine months of 2025 amounted to EUR 45.7m, down from EUR 51.3m in the previous year. The decrease was primarily due to the development of operating results, a lower financial result, volatile exchange rate fluctuations and a higher tax rate.

Free cash flow The Logwin Group's free cash flow in the first three quarters of 2025 amounted to EUR 17.3m, below the previous year's figure of EUR 32.7m. The decline is primarily due to purchase price payments for the acquisition made at the beginning of the year, as well as the reduced operating result.

Risks and changes in forecast

Compared with the information provided in the Annual Financial Report 2024, the risk situation for the Logwin Group has not changed significantly. There continues to be an increased economic risk as a result of geopolitical disruptions. As part of its risk management, Logwin identifies risks at an early stage and pursues measures to minimize them. However, a negative impact on the Logwin Group's net assets, financial situation and earnings position cannot be ruled out. For other existing and potential risks, please refer to the Annual Financial Report 2024.

Compared to the forecast in the Annual Financial Report 2024, there have been no significant changes in the expected development of the Logwin Group for 2025. The Logwin Group continues to expect a revenue of between EUR 1.27bn and EUR 1.55bn and an operating result (EBITA) of between EUR 74.5m and EUR 91.5m for the full year 2025.

About Logwin AG

Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2024, the group generated sales of about EUR 1,4bn and currently employs over 3,800 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has around 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.

Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.à r.l., Grevenmacher (Luxembourg).

The aforementioned key performance indicators (KPIs) are an integral part of Logwin Group’s system of key figures and are described and defined in the section „Financial Performance Management“ of the management report of the Annual Financial Report 2024 (page 1 et seq.) in line with the European Securities and Markets Authority‘s (ESMA) Guidelines on Alternative Performance Measures (APM) dated 5 October 2015.

