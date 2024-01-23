EQS-Adhoc: Logwin raises forecast for the net result for FY 2023

EQS-Ad-hoc: Logwin AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast

Logwin raises forecast for the net result for FY 2023



Grevenmacher (Luxembourg) - Based on first preliminary and unaudited figures for 2023, the Logwin Group increases its forecast for the net result of the past financial year.

While the operating result (EBITA*) of the Logwin Group is expected to be around EUR 91.0m and thus below the previous year's figure (previous year: EUR 120.1m) based on the declining developments in the 2023 financial year, the Logwin Group's net result for the period is expected to be around EUR 80.0m (previous year: EUR 73.9m; previous forecast: net result for the period below the previous year's level) due to special effects, including a reassessment of the capitalization of deferred tax assets of individual Group companies.

* The key performance indicators (KPIs) presented are part of the key performance indicator system used in the Logwin Group and are explained and defined in the "Financial performance management" section of the Group management report in the Annual Financial Report 2022 (page 1 et seq.) in accordance with the guidelines on alternative performance measures issued by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) on October 5, 2015.

Person making the notification: Sebastian Esser, Member of the Board of Directors (Chief Financial Officer)

About Logwin AG

Logwin AG (Grevenmacher, Luxembourg) provides efficient logistics and transport solutions for its customers from industry and trade. In 2022, the group generated sales of EUR 2.3bn and currently employs about 4,000 staff. Logwin operates in all main markets worldwide and has 190 locations on six continents. With its two business segments Solutions and Air + Ocean, Logwin AG is one of the leaders in the market.

Logwin AG is listed in the Prime Standard of the Deutsche Börse. The majority shareholder is DELTON Logistics S.à r.l., Grevenmacher (Luxembourg).

