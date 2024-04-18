EQS-Adhoc: NEON EQUITY decides to issue a corporate bond to finance growth

EQS-Ad-hoc: Neon Equity AG / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous

NEON EQUITY decides to issue a corporate bond to finance growth



18-Apr-2024 / 17:59 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

“NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL”

NEON EQUITY decides to issue a corporate bond to finance growth

Fixed annual interest rate at 10 %, term until 2029

Volume of the bond of up to EUR 25 million

Offer period could probably start at the beginning of May 2024

Issue proceeds to be used primarily for further growth financing and portfolio expansion

Frankfurt am Main, April 18, 2024 - The Management Board of NEON EQUITY (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to issue a corporate bond in the amount of up to EUR 25 million (ISIN DE000A383C76, the "Bonds 2024/2029" or the "Bond"). The bond matures in 2029 and has an annual fixed interest rate of 10%.

The bearer bonds 2024/2029 have a nominal value of EUR 1,000.00 each. The subscription period for the public offering in Luxembourg and Germany is expected to start at the beginning of May. The bond is also to be offered to investors in Germany and selected countries in and outside Europe by way of a private placement.

The securities prospectus required for the public offer in Germany and Luxembourg has been submitted to the Luxembourg Financial Supervisory Authority Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF). Approval of the securities prospectus is expected shortly.

NEON EQUITY reserves the right to increase the total volume of the bond to up to EUR 125 million as part of a further public offering or by way of a private placement.

The proceeds from the bond placement will primarily be used to finance further growth and to expand the investment portfolio. NEON EQUITY's investment focus is on companies with an ESG focus, for example in the fields of renewable energies, sustainable mobility or healthcare. Furthermore, the proceeds will be used to finance growth projects of existing investments, for example in the form of capital increases.

“NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA”