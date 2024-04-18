Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 17:59:29

EQS-Adhoc: NEON EQUITY decides to issue a corporate bond to finance growth

EQS-Ad-hoc: Neon Equity AG / Key word(s): Bond/Miscellaneous
NEON EQUITY decides to issue a corporate bond to finance growth

18-Apr-2024 / 17:59 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH DISTRIBUTION, PUBLICATION OR TRANSMISSION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL

NEON EQUITY decides to issue a corporate bond to finance growth

  • Fixed annual interest rate at 10 %, term until 2029
  • Volume of the bond of up to EUR 25 million
  • Offer period could probably start at the beginning of May 2024
  • Issue proceeds to be used primarily for further growth financing and portfolio expansion

Frankfurt am Main, April 18, 2024 - The Management Board of NEON EQUITY (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408) today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to issue a corporate bond in the amount of up to EUR 25 million (ISIN DE000A383C76, the "Bonds 2024/2029" or the "Bond"). The bond matures in 2029 and has an annual fixed interest rate of 10%.

The bearer bonds 2024/2029 have a nominal value of EUR 1,000.00 each. The subscription period for the public offering in Luxembourg and Germany is expected to start at the beginning of May. The bond is also to be offered to investors in Germany and selected countries in and outside Europe by way of a private placement.

The securities prospectus required for the public offer in Germany and Luxembourg has been submitted to the Luxembourg Financial Supervisory Authority Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF). Approval of the securities prospectus is expected shortly. 

NEON EQUITY reserves the right to increase the total volume of the bond to up to EUR 125 million as part of a further public offering or by way of a private placement.

The proceeds from the bond placement will primarily be used to finance further growth and to expand the investment portfolio. NEON EQUITY's investment focus is on companies with an ESG focus, for example in the fields of renewable energies, sustainable mobility or healthcare. Furthermore, the proceeds will be used to finance growth projects of existing investments, for example in the form of capital increases.

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, JAPAN OR AUSTRALIA



End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:

EXPLANATORY NOTES

About NEON EQUITY

NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG-compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs. NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments.

Investor Relations and Media Relations

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig
+49 69 90550 5-50
neon@edicto.de
www.neon-equity.com

18-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: NEON EQUITY AG
Mörfelder Landstraße 277
60598 Frankfurt
Germany
E-mail: info@neon-equity.com
ISIN: DE000A3DW408
WKN: A3DW40
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich
EQS News ID: 1884173

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1884173  18-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

