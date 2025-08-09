ParTec Aktie

09.08.2025 15:17:24

EQS-Adhoc: ParTec AG: ParTec AG files further patent infringement lawsuit against NVIDIA at UPC in Munich

EQS-Ad-hoc: ParTec AG / Key word(s): Patent/Legal Matter
ParTec AG: ParTec AG files further patent infringement lawsuit against NVIDIA at UPC in Munich

09-Aug-2025 / 15:17 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ParTec AG files further patent infringement lawsuit against NVIDIA at UPC in Munich

Munich, August 9th, 2025 –ParTec AG (ISIN: DE000A3E5A34 / WKN: A3E5A3) filed a further patent infringement lawsuit against NVIDIA Corporation at the Unified Patent Court (UPC) in Munich on August 8, 2025, together with BF exaQC AG.

BF exaQC AG is the exclusive licensee and licensing agent of ParTec AG for its patent portfolio. The patent in this suit concerns the heart of AI-Supercomputer, the microprocessors used and their cooperation to provide AI. ParTec, as well as its licensing agent BF exaQC AG, has an extensive patent portfolio in the field of supercomputing and microprocessors and quantum computers. The patents are based on the decades of development and construction of modern supercomputers at ParTec, especially for use in the field of artificial intelligence.

The lawsuit seeks an injunction requiring NVIDIA to refrain from distributing AI-essential products of its DGX product portfolio in 18 patent-protected countries in Europe. In addition, information about the sales activities carried out to date as well as damages is demanded, among other things.

About ParTec

ParTec AG specializes in the development and manufacture of supercomputers for high-performance computing and AI based on its modular high-performance computing (HPC) systems and quantum computers (QC) as well as the associated system software. Its offering also includes consulting and support services in all areas of the development, construction, and operation of these modern systems. The concept of dynamic modular system architecture (dMSA) is the result of more than fifteen years of research and was developed by ParTec as a novel system design for massively parallel high-performance systems. The dMSA and the underlying ParaStation Modulo software suite, developed, supported in production and maintained by ParTec, have proven particularly well suited to the complex requirements of massive computing power in AI.

Further information about the company and ParTec AG’s innovative solutions in the field of high-performance computing, AI and quantum computing can be found at www.par-tec.com.

Investor Relations:

Anna Lehmann
ParTec AG
E-Mail: investor-relations@par-tec.com

edicto GmbH
Doron Kaufmann

E-Mail: partec@edicto.de



End of Inside Information

09-Aug-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: ParTec AG
Possartstr. 20
81679 Munich
Germany
E-mail: investor-relations@par-tec.com
Internet: www.par-tec.com
ISIN: DE000A3E5A34
WKN: A3E5A3
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2181654

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2181654  09-Aug-2025 CET/CEST

