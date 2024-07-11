EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Changes in the Executive Board

11.07.2024 17:55:52

PIERER Mobility AG: Changes in the Executive Board

11-Jul-2024 / 17:55 CET/CEST
Wels, July 11, 2024

 

The board mandates of Viktor Sigl as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of PIERER Mobility AG and KTM AG were terminated for both companies by mutual agreement with the Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board of PIERER Mobility AG thanks Viktor Sigl for his long-term commitment to the PIERER Mobility-Group. Stefan Pierer, CEO, will take over the previous agendas and tasks of Viktor Sigl on an interim basis.

The Supervisory Board has also decided to appoint Gottfried Neumeister as an additional member of the Executive Board of PIERER Mobility AG and KTM AG with effect from 1 September 2024 to support the CEO's agenda. Mr. Neumeister held management positions, including the position as Co-CEO, at DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft from March 2012 to June 2023. Previously, Mr. Neumeister founded flyniki together with Niki Lauda and, as Managing Director, he was responsible for the successful development of the aviation business (until the sale to Air Berlin).

 

Contact:

Investor Relations
Hans Lang
Tel.: +43 676 4140945
Email: ir@pierermobility.com
Website: www.pierermobility.com

 

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker Symbol: PKTM; Bloomberg: PKTM SW, PKTM AV; Reuters: PKTM.S; PKTM.VI



