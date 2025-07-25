EQS-Adhoc: PIERER Mobility AG: Preliminary results for H1 2025

EQS-Ad-hoc: PIERER Mobility AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

PIERER Mobility AG: Preliminary results for H1 2025



25-Jul-2025 / 18:55 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (MAR)

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 KR



Wels, July 25, 2025

PIERER Mobility AG: Preliminary results for H1 2025

Revenue H1 2025: € 425 million

More than 50,000 motorcycles sold to dealers and importers (wholesale)

End customer (retail) demand remains strong with more than 100,000 motorcycles sold – inventory levels significantly reduced

Restructuring profit of € 1,187 million results in positive earnings (EBITDA, EBIT, result for the period)

Positive equity – net debt more than halved

Preliminary revenue and unit sales figures for the first half of 2025 – strong end customer demand

H1 2025 was significantly influenced by the restructuring proceedings within the KTM Group, which have now been successfully completed. These measures had a significant impact on all aspects of the Group.

The PIERER Mobility Group sold 50,334 motorcycles in the first half of 2025 (previous year: 115,145). In addition, 34,950 motorcycles (previous year: 32,351) were sold through strategic partner Bajaj Auto. Sales in India were particularly encouraging, rising by more than 8% compared to the previous year. This is the result of the excellent partnership with Bajaj Auto and proof of customer confidence in the KTM brand. The Group thus sold a total of 85,284 motorcycles (previous year: 147,496 units). The 42.2% decline in total sales was mainly due to the restructuring proceedings at KTM AG and a reluctance to deliver new models, as well as the overall economic environment and its impact on the motorcycle market in H1 2025. Dealers reported encouraging sales figures to end customers. Sales exceeded 100,000 motorcycles, beating own expectations. Together with reduced production output, the company's own inventories and those of dealers and importers were significantly reduced in H1 2025, and efficiency along the entire supply chain was increased. PIERER Mobility thus confirms its strong position in the global motorcycle market.

In the bicycle segment, the Group sold 50,107 bicycles (electric bicycles and bicycles) in the first half of the year. This means that the wind-down of the bicycle business is progressing much faster than planned. The Husqvarna and GASGAS bicycle brands will be sold out by the end of 2025 – all warranty/service and spare parts deliveries will continue in accordance with the statutory warranty requirements. This does not affect the bicycle business of the continued Felt brand.

The sales trend was reflected in revenue, which fell by 57.8% to € 425 million. 46.5% of revenue was generated in Europe, 32.4% in North America and 21.1% in other markets.

Restructuring proceedings successfully completed – positive operating result

The successful completion of the restructuring proceedings of KTM AG and two of its subsidiaries resulted in a restructuring profit of 70% of the registered creditor claims, or € 1,187 million. This will result in positive earnings figures in H1 2025. EBITDA reached € 1,003 million, EBIT € 931 million, and net income for the period amounted to € 740 million.

Positive Equity – net debt more than halved

As of June 30, 2025, equity amounted to € 533 million due to the restructuring gain and is positive again with an equity ratio of around 27%. Compared to the previous year, net debt has more than halved after fulfillment of the restructuring quota and now stands at € 756 million (December 31, 2024: € 1,643 million).

Preliminary key figures for H1 2025 of the PIERER Mobility Group (consolidated, unaudited)

Key earnings figures H1 2024 H1 2025 ? Revenue €m 1,007 425 -57.8 % EBIT €m -102 1,003 >100.0 % EBIT €m -195 931 >100.0 % Earnings before taxes (EBT) €m -237 897 >100.0 % Balance sheet data Dec 31, 2024 Jun 30, 2025 ? Total assets €m 2,396 1,968 -17.9 % Equity €m -194 533 >100.0 % Net debt €m 1,643 756 -54.0 % Other 2024 2025 ? Investments in H11) €m 140 35 -75.3 % Number of employees as of June 30 Headcount 6,024 4,303 -28.6 %

1) excluding lease additions (IFRS 16) amounting to € 8 million (previous year: € 30 million)

The 2025 half-year financial report will be published on August 28, 2025, and will be available on the company's website at the following link:

https://www.pierermobility.com/en/investor-relations/publications

Legal notice

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF SECURITIES FOR SALE OR A SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO PURCHASE SECURITIES OF PIERER MOBILITY AG. IT IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, TRANSMISSION OR PUBLICATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

For further information:

Investor Relations

Hans Lang & Melinda Busáné Bellér

Tel: +43 676 4140945 or +43 676 4093711

Email: ir@pierermobility.com

Website: https://www.pierermobility.com

ISIN: AT0000KTMI02; Swiss Valor Number (Switzerland): 41860974; Ticker Symbol: PKTM; Bloomberg: PKTM SW, PKTM AV; Reuters: PKTM.S, PKTM.VI