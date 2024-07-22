|
22.07.2024 15:49:51
EQS-Adhoc: PLANOPTIK AG: PLANOPTIK AG aims to switch to the regulated market
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: PLANOPTIK AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
PLANOPTIK AG aims to switch to the regulated market
PLANOPTIK AG (formerly Plan Optik AG) is seeking to change its stock market segment to the Regulated Market (General Standard). The shares of PLANOPTIK AG are currently listed on the Basic Board of the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.
Preparations for this are to begin in the current year 2024. Subject to the successful completion of these preparations and subject to approval by Bafin, admission to the Regulated Market (General Standard) is expected to take place from summer 2025.
By switching to the Regulated Market (General Standard), PLANOPTIK AG intends to strengthen the position of its shareholders and at the same time increase transparency.
Contact
Stefan Thoma
PLANOPTIK AG
Ueber der Bitz 3
D-56479 Elsoff
Phone: +49 (0)2664 5068 52
investor.relations@planoptik.com
End of Inside Information
22-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PLANOPTIK AG
|Ueber der Bitz 3
|56479 Elsoff
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 2664 5068-0
|Fax:
|+49 2664 5068-91
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@planoptik.com
|Internet:
|www.planoptik.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A0HGQS8
|WKN:
|A0HGQS
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1951245
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1951245 22-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen zum Wochenauftakt Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit Aufschlägen in der neue Woche. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart uneinig.