EQS-Adhoc: PLANOPTIK AG: PLANOPTIK AG aims to switch to the regulated market

EQS-Ad-hoc: PLANOPTIK AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

PLANOPTIK AG: PLANOPTIK AG aims to switch to the regulated market



22-Jul-2024 / 15:49 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PLANOPTIK AG aims to switch to the regulated market



PLANOPTIK AG (formerly



Preparations for this are to begin in the current year 2024. Subject to the successful completion of these preparations and subject to approval by Bafin, admission to the Regulated Market (General Standard) is expected to take place from summer 2025.



By switching to the Regulated Market (General Standard), PLANOPTIK AG intends to strengthen the position of its shareholders and at the same time increase transparency.



Contact

Stefan Thoma

PLANOPTIK AG

Ueber der Bitz 3

D-56479 Elsoff



Phone: +49 (0)2664 5068 52

investor.relations@planoptik.com

