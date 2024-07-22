22.07.2024 15:49:51

EQS-Adhoc: PLANOPTIK AG: PLANOPTIK AG aims to switch to the regulated market

22-Jul-2024 / 15:49 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PLANOPTIK AG (formerly Plan Optik AG) is seeking to change its stock market segment to the Regulated Market (General Standard). The shares of PLANOPTIK AG are currently listed on the Basic Board of the Open Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Preparations for this are to begin in the current year 2024. Subject to the successful completion of these preparations and subject to approval by Bafin, admission to the Regulated Market (General Standard) is expected to take place from summer 2025. 
 
By switching to the Regulated Market (General Standard), PLANOPTIK AG intends to strengthen the position of its shareholders and at the same time increase transparency.

Contact
Stefan Thoma
PLANOPTIK AG
Ueber der Bitz 3
D-56479 Elsoff
 
Phone: +49 (0)2664 5068 52
investor.relations@planoptik.com
 


22-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: PLANOPTIK AG
Ueber der Bitz 3
56479 Elsoff
Germany
Phone: +49 2664 5068-0
Fax: +49 2664 5068-91
E-mail: investor.relations@planoptik.com
Internet: www.planoptik.com
ISIN: DE000A0HGQS8
WKN: A0HGQS
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1951245

 
1951245  22-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

