EQS-Adhoc: REPLOID Group AG and PreZero plan joint insect processing and distribution company

EQS-Ad-hoc: REPLOID Group AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture

REPLOID Group AG and PreZero plan joint insect processing and distribution company



16-Jul-2026 / 10:27 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





REPLOID Group AG and PreZero plan joint insect processing and distribution company

The Executive Board of REPLOID Group AG (“REPLOID”) today resolved to enter into a joint venture with PreZero Stiftung & Co. KG (“PreZero”) and is executing the corresponding agreements.

In the new company, named “CIRCULAR ORGANICS REPLOID V+V GMBH & CO. KG,” PreZero will hold 51 percent and REPLOID 49 percent of the shares. Completion of the planned joint venture is subject to merger control clearance by the competent competition authorities.

The joint company will be located at the Abfallwirtschaft Neckar-Odenwald (AWN) site in Buchen, Germany. The joint venture will procure live Black Soldier Fly larvae from both partners, process them into frozen protein slabs, and be responsible for the distribution of the final product. Each partner will contribute its specific strengths: PreZero will assume operational and administrative management of the company, while REPLOID will be responsible for research and development (R&D).

Alternative proteins derived from the upcycling of organic residual materials represent a forward-looking growth market within the circular economy. With the establishment of the joint venture, the partners are combining their expertise in this specific segment. Both companies will continue to operate entirely independently in their respective core businesses.

Important Notice

This announcement is a mandatory disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. It does not constitute financial analysis, advice or a recommendation regarding financial instruments, nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation, or invitation to buy or sell securities of REPLOID Group AG.