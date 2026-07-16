REPLOID Group Aktie
WKN DE: A41CP6 / ISIN: AT0000A3HRX5
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16.07.2026 10:27:24
EQS-Adhoc: REPLOID Group AG and PreZero plan joint insect processing and distribution company
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EQS-Ad-hoc: REPLOID Group AG / Key word(s): Joint Venture
REPLOID Group AG and PreZero plan joint insect processing and distribution company
The Executive Board of REPLOID Group AG (“REPLOID”) today resolved to enter into a joint venture with PreZero Stiftung & Co. KG (“PreZero”) and is executing the corresponding agreements.
In the new company, named “CIRCULAR ORGANICS REPLOID V+V GMBH & CO. KG,” PreZero will hold 51 percent and REPLOID 49 percent of the shares. Completion of the planned joint venture is subject to merger control clearance by the competent competition authorities.
The joint company will be located at the Abfallwirtschaft Neckar-Odenwald (AWN) site in Buchen, Germany. The joint venture will procure live Black Soldier Fly larvae from both partners, process them into frozen protein slabs, and be responsible for the distribution of the final product. Each partner will contribute its specific strengths: PreZero will assume operational and administrative management of the company, while REPLOID will be responsible for research and development (R&D).
Alternative proteins derived from the upcycling of organic residual materials represent a forward-looking growth market within the circular economy. With the establishment of the joint venture, the partners are combining their expertise in this specific segment. Both companies will continue to operate entirely independently in their respective core businesses.
Important Notice
This announcement is a mandatory disclosure of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014. It does not constitute financial analysis, advice or a recommendation regarding financial instruments, nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation, or invitation to buy or sell securities of REPLOID Group AG.
End of Inside Information
16-Jul-2026 CET/CEST News transmitted by EQS Group
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|REPLOID Group AG
|Durisolstraße 6
|4600 Wels
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 660 / 776 50 40
|E-mail:
|office@reploid.eu
|Internet:
|reploid.eu
|ISIN:
|AT0000A3HRX5
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|LEI Code:
|529900KNZ7JJ6VLDJL12
|EQS News ID:
|2366850
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
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2366850 16-Jul-2026 CET/CEST
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