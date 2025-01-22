EQS-Adhoc: SNP SE: Revenue and EBIT in Fiscal Year 2024 Better Than Expected

EQS-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

SNP SE: Revenue and EBIT in Fiscal Year 2024 Better Than Expected



Heidelberg, Germany, January 22, 2025 – Based on preliminary figures, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) has achieved revenues of approximately €254 million in 2024, thus exceeding the forecast of €240 million to €250 million that had been raised twice in the past 12 months. Compared to the previous year’s figure of €203.4 million, revenue increased by approximately 25%.

As a result of both, the positive revenue development and operational process improvements, EBIT stands at approximately €28 million, significantly exceeding the forecast range of €21 million to €25 million. This corresponds to an increase of approximately 150% compared to the previous year’s figure of €11.1 million.

As forecasted, order entry shows a book-to-bill ratio (order entry / revenue) greater than one amounting to around €310 million. This corresponds to a growth of more than 16% compared to the previous year's figure of €266.1 million.

The information contained in this announcement is based on preliminary and unaudited consolidated figures. The complete 2024 annual report will be published on March 27, 2025.

