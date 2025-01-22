22.01.2025 12:29:42

EQS-Adhoc: SNP SE: Revenue and EBIT in Fiscal Year 2024 Better Than Expected

EQS-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
SNP SE: Revenue and EBIT in Fiscal Year 2024 Better Than Expected

22-Jan-2025 / 12:29 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of Insider Information in accordance with Article 17 MAR


SNP SE: Revenue and EBIT in Fiscal Year 2024 Better Than Expected

Heidelberg, Germany, January 22, 2025 – Based on preliminary figures, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) has achieved revenues of approximately €254 million in 2024, thus exceeding the forecast of €240 million to €250 million that had been raised twice in the past 12 months. Compared to the previous year’s figure of €203.4 million, revenue increased by approximately 25%.

As a result of both, the positive revenue development and operational process improvements, EBIT stands at approximately €28 million, significantly exceeding the forecast range of €21 million to €25 million. This corresponds to an increase of approximately 150% compared to the previous year’s figure of €11.1 million.

As forecasted, order entry shows a book-to-bill ratio (order entry / revenue) greater than one amounting to around €310 million. This corresponds to a growth of more than 16% compared to the previous year's figure of €266.1 million.

The information contained in this announcement is based on preliminary and unaudited consolidated figures. The complete 2024 annual report will be published on March 27, 2025.

 

Contact for Investor Relations

Marcel Wiskow
Director Investor Relations
Phone: +49 6221 6425-637
Email:  investor.relations@snpgroup.com

 



End of Inside Information

22-Jan-2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
Speyerer Str. 4
69115 Heidelberg
Germany
Phone: +49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
Fax: +49 6221 6425 20
E-mail: investor.relations@snpgroup.com
Internet: www.snpgroup.com
ISIN: DE0007203705
WKN: 720370
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2072739

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2072739  22-Jan-2025 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2072739&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SEmehr Analysen

11.07.23 SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE 65,60 2,18% SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Trump-Effekt hält an: ATX höher -- DAX im Plus - neues Rekordhoch -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zur Wochenmitte fester. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt notiert mit Gewinnen und knackt eine neue Bestmarke. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Mittwoch überwiegend in Rot.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen