22.01.2025 12:29:42
EQS-Adhoc: SNP SE: Revenue and EBIT in Fiscal Year 2024 Better Than Expected
EQS-Ad-hoc: SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
Publication of Insider Information in accordance with Article 17 MAR
Heidelberg, Germany, January 22, 2025 – Based on preliminary figures, SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE (ISIN: DE0007203705) has achieved revenues of approximately €254 million in 2024, thus exceeding the forecast of €240 million to €250 million that had been raised twice in the past 12 months. Compared to the previous year’s figure of €203.4 million, revenue increased by approximately 25%.
As a result of both, the positive revenue development and operational process improvements, EBIT stands at approximately €28 million, significantly exceeding the forecast range of €21 million to €25 million. This corresponds to an increase of approximately 150% compared to the previous year’s figure of €11.1 million.
As forecasted, order entry shows a book-to-bill ratio (order entry / revenue) greater than one amounting to around €310 million. This corresponds to a growth of more than 16% compared to the previous year's figure of €266.1 million.
The information contained in this announcement is based on preliminary and unaudited consolidated figures. The complete 2024 annual report will be published on March 27, 2025.
Contact for Investor Relations
Marcel Wiskow
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SNP Schneider-Neureither & Partner SE
|Speyerer Str. 4
|69115 Heidelberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 6221 6425 637, +49 6221 6425 172
|Fax:
|+49 6221 6425 20
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@snpgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.snpgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007203705
|WKN:
|720370
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2072739
