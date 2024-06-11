EQS-Adhoc: Stabilus SE: Adjustment of forecast for the current fiscal year 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Forecast/Change in Forecast

Stabilus SE: Adjustment of forecast for the current fiscal year 2024



11-Jun-2024 / 19:55 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Stabilus SE: Adjustment of forecast for the current fiscal year 2024



Koblenz, June 11, 2024 - Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8) adjusts its forecast for the current fiscal year 2024 and now expects revenues in the range of €1.3 billion to € 1.35 billion and an adjusted EBIT margin[1] of 11.7% to 12.3%. According to current calculations, the company’s expectations are below its original forecast of €1.4 billion to €1.5 billion for revenues and 13% to 14% for the adjusted EBIT margin. Due to the challenging market environment, Stabilus had already specified its forecast to the lower end of the originally expected range for revenues and adjusted EBIT margin at the half-year stage.



The adjusted forecast is based on a weaker-than-expected revenue development in Q3 FY2024 and a muted outlook for Q4 FY2024. This is primarily due to lower call-off quantities in the Automotive and Commercial Vehicles segments. According to the Management Board’s current assessment, due to the above-mentioned effects, the expected recovery in the second half of FY2024 will not materialize.

-------------------------

[1] Cf. definition/calculation of KPI adjusted EBIT in our Interim Report H1 FY2024, page 20, that can be downloaded from the company’s website at



End of ad-hoc announcement

Investor contact:

Andreas Schröder

VP Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198

E-Mail:

Web:



Press contact:

Peter Steiner

Tel.: +49 69 794090 27

E-Mail:

Charles Barker Corporate Communications

- Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8) adjusts its forecast for the current fiscal year 2024 and now expects revenues in the range of €1.3 billion to € 1.35 billion and an adjusted EBIT marginof 11.7% to 12.3%. According to current calculations, the company’s expectations are below its original forecast of €1.4 billion to €1.5 billion for revenues and 13% to 14% for the adjusted EBIT margin. Due to the challenging market environment, Stabilus had already specified its forecast to the lower end of the originally expected range for revenues and adjusted EBIT margin at the half-year stage.The adjusted forecast is based on a weaker-than-expected revenue development in Q3 FY2024 and a muted outlook for Q4 FY2024. This is primarily due to lower call-off quantities in the Automotive and Commercial Vehicles segments. According to the Management Board’s current assessment, due to the above-mentioned effects, the expected recovery in the second half of FY2024 will not materialize.-------------------------Cf. definition/calculation of KPIin our Interim Report H1 FY2024, page 20, that can be downloaded from the company’s website at ir.stabilus.com End of ad-hoc announcementAndreas SchröderVP Investor RelationsTel.: +49 261 8900 8198E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com Web: ir.stabilus.com Peter SteinerTel.: +49 69 794090 27E-Mail: Peter.Steiner@charlesbarker.de Charles Barker Corporate Communications



End of Inside Information

11-Jun-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

