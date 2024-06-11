11.06.2024 19:55:08

EQS-Adhoc: Stabilus SE: Adjustment of forecast for the current fiscal year 2024

11-Jun-2024 / 19:55 CET/CEST
Koblenz, June 11, 2024 - Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8) adjusts its forecast for the current fiscal year 2024 and now expects revenues in the range of €1.3 billion to € 1.35 billion and an adjusted EBIT margin[1] of 11.7% to 12.3%. According to current calculations, the company’s expectations are below its original forecast of €1.4 billion to €1.5 billion for revenues and 13% to 14% for the adjusted EBIT margin. Due to the challenging market environment, Stabilus had already specified its forecast to the lower end of the originally expected range for revenues and adjusted EBIT margin at the half-year stage.

The adjusted forecast is based on a weaker-than-expected revenue development in Q3 FY2024 and a muted outlook for Q4 FY2024. This is primarily due to lower call-off quantities in the Automotive and Commercial Vehicles segments. According to the Management Board’s current assessment, due to the above-mentioned effects, the expected recovery in the second half of FY2024 will not materialize.
[1] Cf. definition/calculation of KPI adjusted EBIT in our Interim Report H1 FY2024, page 20, that can be downloaded from the company’s website at ir.stabilus.com.

Investor contact:
Andreas Schröder
VP Investor Relations
Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198
E-Mail: anschroeder@stabilus.com
Web: ir.stabilus.com

Press contact:
Peter Steiner
Tel.: +49 69 794090 27
E-Mail: Peter.Steiner@charlesbarker.de
Charles Barker Corporate Communications
 


