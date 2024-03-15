EQS-Adhoc: STEICO SE: Aiveen Kearney appointed Chair of the Managing Directors (CEO) with effect from 1 July 2024

Morgen im Live-Stream: Anlegertag München. 7 Top-Referenten. Jetzt anmelden, gratis + Videos sichern.-w-
15.03.2024

15-March-2024 / 11:05 CET/CEST
Feldkirchen near Munich, 15 March 2024 (ISIN DE000A0LR936). At today's meeting of the Administrative Board of STEICO SE, Mr Udo Schramek resigned from his position as Chairman of the Managing Directors (CEO) with effect from 30 June 2024. The step was taken by mutual agreement and in consultation with the Administrative Board in the context of the acquisition of the majority of STEICO shares by the Kingspan Group.

Ms Aiveen Kearney, who is already a member of the Administrative Board, has been appointed as Managing Director with effect from 1 May 2024 and will succeed Mr Schramek as CEO on 1 July 2024. Mr Schramek will retain his seat on the Administrative Board and will continue to support the company in an advisory capacity. This will ensure a smooth transition in the company's management and lay the foundations for future growth.

The other Managing Directors remain in office in accordance with their appointments.

Contact
Andreas Schulze
STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Fon: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-548
Fax: +49-(0)89-99 15 51-704
E-Mail: a.schulze@steico.com
www.steico.com

 



Language: English
Company: STEICO SE
Otto-Lilienthal-Ring 30
85622 Feldkirchen
Germany
Phone: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 0
Fax: +49 - (0)89 - 99 15 51 - 700
E-mail: info@steico.com
Internet: http://www.steico.com
ISIN: DE000A0LR936
WKN: A0LR93
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1860087

 
