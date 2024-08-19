|
19.08.2024 14:06:08
EQS-Adhoc: STEICO SE: CFO Dr David Meyer resigns from the Management Board of STEICO SE.
EQS-Ad-hoc: STEICO SE / Key word(s): Personnel
CFO Dr David Meyer resigns from the Management Board of STEICO SE.
Feldkirchen near Munich, 19 August 2024 - (ISIN DE000A0LR936) - Dr David Meyer, CFO of the STEICO Group since June 2012, informed the Administrative Board today that he will be leaving the company when his current contract expires at the end of December 2024 in order to pursue new professional challenges. The Administrative Board regrets this decision, thanks him for his more than 12 years of dedicated and successful work and wishes him all the best for the future.
A new CFO for the STEICO Group shall be presented shortly.
