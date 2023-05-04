EQS-Adhoc: Telekom Austria AG: Extension of the Management Board contracts of Alejandro Plater and Thomas Arnoldner; change of roles

EQS-Ad-hoc: Telekom Austria AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Miscellaneous

Telekom Austria AG: Extension of the Management Board contracts of Alejandro Plater and Thomas Arnoldner; change of roles



04-May-2023 / 19:01 CET/CEST

Today, the Supervisory Board of Telekom Austria decided to renew the management board contracts of Thomas Arnoldner, CEO, and Alejandro Plater, COO, for a period of three years, starting on September 1, 2023, with the option for an extension for another two years. Upon his own request, Siegfried Mayerhofer, CFO, has decided to leave the company at the end of his current term on August 31, 2023. As of September 1, 2023, the Management Board will thus consist of two members. Furthermore, as of September, Alejandro Plater will take on the role of CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of the company, while Thomas Arnoldner will act as Deputy CEO and Vice-Chairman of the Management Board.



