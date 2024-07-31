|
31.07.2024 11:35:50
EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Uniper raises earnings outlook for financial year 2024 in light of strong results for the first six months
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Forecast
Uniper anticipates for the first half of financial year 2024 stronger than previously expected results. Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, Uniper expects for the first half of the financial year 2024 an Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1,743 million (prior year: EUR 4,113 million) and an Adjusted Net Income of EUR 1,113 million (prior year: 2,495 million).
Uniper now expects now for the full year 2024 improved earnings performance and adjusts its financial outlook accordingly. Uniper now expects an Adjusted EBITDA between EUR 1.9 to 2.4 billion and an Adjusted Net Income between EUR 1.1 to 1.5 billion for the full financial year.
The key figures used are explained in Uniper SE's annual report.
All published figures and statements are preliminary and unaudited. The detailed results for the first six months of the financial year 2024 will be published on 8 August 2024, as announced.
Contact:
Person making the notification:
Marc Merrill
General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer
Legal & Compliance
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Contact for investors and analysts:
Sebastian Veit
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 151 55049337
E-Mail ir@uniper.energy
Media contact:
Georg Oppermann
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Sustainability Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 178 4394847
E-Mail press@uniper.energy
End of Inside Information
31-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Uniper SE
|Holzstraße 6
|40221 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 211 73275 0
|Fax:
|+49 211 4579 2022
|E-mail:
|info@uniper.energy
|Internet:
|www.uniper.energy
|ISIN:
|DE000UNSE026, DE000UNSE1N3
|WKN:
|UNSE02 , UNSE1V
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1958151
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1958151 31-Jul-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Unipermehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Unipermehr Analysen
|25.10.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.23
|Uniper Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.07.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|19.01.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|16.12.22
|Uniper Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.10.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.23
|Uniper Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.07.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|19.01.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|16.12.22
|Uniper Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|25.10.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|26.07.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|19.01.23
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|16.12.22
|Uniper Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|29.11.22
|Uniper Sell
|UBS AG
|27.07.23
|Uniper Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|07.09.22
|Uniper Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.08.22
|Uniper Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.22
|Uniper Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|17.08.22
|Uniper Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Uniper
|42,34
|0,14%