EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Uniper raises earnings outlook for financial year 2024 in light of strong results for the first six months

Uniper anticipates for the first half of financial year 2024 stronger than previously expected results. Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, Uniper expects for the first half of the financial year 2024 an Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1,743 million (prior year: EUR 4,113 million) and an Adjusted Net Income of EUR 1,113 million (prior year: 2,495 million).

Uniper now expects now for the full year 2024 improved earnings performance and adjusts its financial outlook accordingly. Uniper now expects an Adjusted EBITDA between EUR 1.9 to 2.4 billion and an Adjusted Net Income between EUR 1.1 to 1.5 billion for the full financial year.

The key figures used are explained in Uniper SE's annual report.

All published figures and statements are preliminary and unaudited. The detailed results for the first six months of the financial year 2024 will be published on 8 August 2024, as announced.

