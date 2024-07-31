+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren ????? Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
31.07.2024 11:35:50

EQS-Adhoc: Uniper SE: Uniper raises earnings outlook for financial year 2024 in light of strong results for the first six months

EQS-Ad-hoc: Uniper SE / Key word(s): Forecast
Uniper SE: Uniper raises earnings outlook for financial year 2024 in light of strong results for the first six months

31-Jul-2024 / 11:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Uniper anticipates for the first half of financial year 2024 stronger than previously expected results. Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, Uniper expects for the first half of the financial year 2024 an Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 1,743 million (prior year: EUR 4,113 million) and an Adjusted Net Income of EUR 1,113 million (prior year: 2,495 million).

Uniper now expects now for the full year 2024 improved earnings performance and adjusts its financial outlook accordingly. Uniper now expects an Adjusted EBITDA between EUR 1.9 to 2.4 billion and an Adjusted Net Income between EUR 1.1 to 1.5 billion for the full financial year.

The key figures used are explained in Uniper SE's annual report.

All published figures and statements are preliminary and unaudited. The detailed results for the first six months of the financial year 2024 will be published on 8 August 2024, as announced.


Contact:
Person making the notification:
Marc Merrill
General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer
Legal & Compliance
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf

Contact for investors and analysts:
Sebastian Veit
Senior Vice President
Investor Relations
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 151 55049337
E-Mail ir@uniper.energy

Media contact:
Georg Oppermann
Senior Vice President
External Communication & Sustainability Communication
Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Düsseldorf
Telefon +49 178 4394847
E-Mail press@uniper.energy


End of Inside Information

31-Jul-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
Holzstraße 6
40221 Dusseldorf
Germany
Phone: +49 211 73275 0
Fax: +49 211 4579 2022
E-mail: info@uniper.energy
Internet: www.uniper.energy
ISIN: DE000UNSE026, DE000UNSE1N3
WKN: UNSE02 , UNSE1V
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1958151

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1958151  31-Jul-2024 CET/CEST

