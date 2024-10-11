11.10.2024 14:22:14

EQS-Adhoc: VARTA AG: VARTA AG reduces revenue forecast for the current fiscal year due to further slowdown in the energy storage market and lower revenue planned for Lithium-Ion Large Cells in 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: Varta AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
VARTA AG: VARTA AG reduces revenue forecast for the current fiscal year due to further slowdown in the energy storage market and lower revenue planned for Lithium-Ion Large Cells in 2024

11-Oct-2024 / 14:22 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VARTA AG, Ellwangen, ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55  

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

VARTA AG reduces revenue forecast for the current fiscal year due to further slowdown in the energy storage market and lower revenue planned for Lithium-Ion Large Cells in 2024
 
Ellwangen, October 11, 2024 – On the basis of current business developments, VARTA AG is adjusting its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The Ellwangen-based technology company now expects revenues of € 750m to € 800m (previous forecast: € 820m to € 870m).

The background to the adjustment is, despite stable sales of household and hearing aid batteries, on the one hand, a further deterioration in the market environment for energy storage solutions, and, on the other hand, lower sales in the Lithium-Ion Large Cells business unit.

In the Energy Storage Systems business unit, revenue development was negatively affected not only by delays in connection with the product launch of the DC (direct current)-coupled high-voltage storage system VARTA.wall, but also, in particular, by the general weakness in market demand for energy storage systems. In addition, the negative impact on VARTA AG's public image and reputation since the initiation of the StaRUG proceedings led to a further significant slump in sales figures for energy storage systems. The new broad forecast range also takes into account volatile production and sales volumes in the Lithium-Ion Large Cells segment as well as not uncommon postponements in key date settlements at the end of the year. These factors make it difficult to forecast revenue in fiscal year 2024 accurately.

Contact:
Investors:
Emanuel Sican
Head of Investor Relations
IR@varta-ag.com

Press and media:
Dirk Schmitt
Press Spokesman (interim)
PR@varta-ag.com


End of Inside Information

11-Oct-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: VARTA AG
VARTA-Platz 1
73479 Ellwangen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)791-921-0
E-mail: info@varta-ag.com
Internet: www.varta-ag.com
ISIN: DE000A0TGJ55
WKN: A0TGJ5
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2007107

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

2007107  11-Oct-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2007107&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Varta AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Varta AGmehr Analysen

22.07.24 Varta Verkaufen DZ BANK
22.07.24 Varta Sell Warburg Research
08.07.24 Varta Sell Warburg Research
08.07.24 Varta Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
21.06.24 Varta Sell Warburg Research
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Varta AG 5,31 21,51% Varta AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht höher ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich mit Zuschlägen -- Wall Street schlussendtlich höher - Dow und S&P-500 in Rekordlaune -- Börsenhandel in Asien endet uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelte um die Nulllinie, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt sich im Freitagshandel höher präsentierte. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne. In Fernost waren die Anleger unentschlossen.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen