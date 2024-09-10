EQS-Adhoc: Verbio SE: Verbio forecasts EBITDA of EUR 120 million to EUR 160 million for the financial year 2024/25

EQS-Ad-hoc: Verbio SE / Key word(s): Forecast

Verbio SE: Verbio forecasts EBITDA of EUR 120 million to EUR 160 million for the financial year 2024/25



Verbio forecasts EBITDA of EUR 120 million to EUR 160 million for the financial year 2024/25

Leipzig, September 10, 2024 – Based on expected sales and raw materials and energy price levels, the planned production capacity usage as well as the current uncertainties, the Management Board expects to achieve an EBITDA for the financial year 2024/2025 in the range of approximately EUR 120 million to EUR 160 million. The mid-point of this range is below market expectations.

In the Bioethanol/Biomethane segment the ramp-up of the plant in Nevada, Iowa and the increased production in South Bend, Indiana will have a positive effect on earnings compared to the previous year in view of the attractive margin situation in North America. In Europe stable margins for Ethanol accompanied by increasing plant capacity utilisation are expected in the financial year. Biomethane production is also expected to increase further, so that the 1 TWh mark will be exceeded in Europe for the first time. A recovery can be expected in GHG quota prices, whereby uncertainty remains concerning the timing of events and the political consequences of the fraud with CO 2 certificates from China. For biodiesel in Europe the Management Board expects capacity utilisation to remain high in the 2024/25 financial year which has already begun. Average margins are expected to fall compared to the previous year due to the tense vegetable oil situation.

Net debt is expected to increase to a maximum of EUR 190 million at the end of the financial year as a result of the investments planned in expanding production capacities in Europe and North America as well as in VerbioChem, the Group’s high-potential growth business.

Detailed information on business developments in the financial year just ended is provided in the annual report for the financial year 2023/24. The report can be viewed from September 26, 2024 on Verbio’s website www.verbio.de.

About Verbio

At Verbio we make more from biomass. In our biorefineries we convert raw materials and residues from regional agriculture into climate-friendly fuels, green energy and renewable products for chemicals and agriculture. In addition, we create high-value components from sustainably-generated biomass for the animal feed and food industries. We employ more than 1,000 people at our locations in Germany, Poland, Hungary, India, the USA and Canada. Our motto “Pioneering green solutions” sums up what drives our international team; with innovative technologies and green solutions, we are shaping the social and industrial transformation toward climate neutrality and ecological production. We contribute to preserving natural resources and to leaving the Earth in a habitable state for the generations that will follow us. In doing so we combine global growth with economic success, social responsibility and security of supply. The Verbio share (ISIN DE000A0JL9W6/WKN A0JL9W) has been listed in the prime standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since October 2006. Our headquarters are in Zörbig, Germany.

Contact:Verbio SERitterstraße 23 (Oelßner's Hof)04109 LeipzigAlina Köhler (IR)Ulrike Kurze (PR)+49(0)341/308530-299E-Mail: ir@verbio.de/pr@verbio.de