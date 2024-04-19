|
19.04.2024 12:28:23
EQS-Adhoc: Vita 34 closes 2023 with significantly better results than expected based on preliminary figures
|
EQS-Ad-hoc: Vita 34 AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast
Vita 34 closes 2023 with significantly better results than expected based on preliminary figures
Leipzig, 19 April 2024 – According to the final key financial figures for fiscal year 2023 available today, Vita 34 AG closed the year significantly better in terms of earnings than expected by the Management Board on the basis of the preliminary business figures from the end of January. Accordingly, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 5.6 million. In the publication of 31 January, the Management Board had expected EBITDA of EUR 4.0 million. The deviation is mainly related to higher positive effects from the harmonization of accounting in accordance with IFRS 15 and due to a significantly more positive assessment of the risks from hyperinflation in Turkey in the course of the annual financial statements than anticipated in the preliminary business figures.
End of Inside Information
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this announcement:
Classification of earnings development in the overall development of the Company:
Revenues amounted to EUR 77.1 million in 2023, which corresponds to a year-on-year increase of 11.8 percent (2022: EUR 68.9 million). In the current financial year, the Management Board expects a further improvement in the Company's revenues and earnings situation. Accordingly, revenues of between EUR 81 and 88 million and EBITDA of between EUR 6.5 and 8.0 million are forecast for 2024.
The Company will publish the full annual report for the 2023 financial year on 30 April 2024 in accordance with the financial calendar.
Company Profile
Vita 34 was founded in Leipzig in 1997 and today is by far the leading cell bank in Europe and the third largest worldwide. As the first private umbilical cord blood bank in Europe and a pioneer in cell banking, the company has since offered the collection logistics, processing and storage of stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue and other postnatal tissues as a full-service provider for cryopreservation. Due to the expansion of the business model following the merger with PBKM, the company intends to invest in the areas of Cell & Gene therapies and CDMO. The body's own cells are a valuable starting material for medical cell therapy and are kept alive in the vapor of liquid nitrogen. Customers from about 50 countries have already provided for the health of their families with around one million units of stored biological material at Vita 34.
19-Apr-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Vita 34 AG
|Deutscher Platz 5a
|04103 Leipzig
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49(0341)48792-40
|Fax:
|+49(0341)48792-39
|E-mail:
|ir@vita34.de
|Internet:
|www.vita34.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0BL849
|WKN:
|A0BL84
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1884829
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
1884829 19-Apr-2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Vita 34 AGmehr Nachrichten
|
19.04.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Vita 34 schließt 2023 ergebnisseitig wesentlich besser ab als auf Basis vorläufiger Zahlen erwartet (EQS Group)
|
19.04.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Vita 34 closes 2023 with significantly better results than expected based on preliminary figures (EQS Group)
|
31.01.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Vita 34 veröffentlicht vorläufige Zahlen zum Geschäftsverlauf 2023 (EQS Group)
|
31.01.24
|EQS-Adhoc: Vita 34 publishes preliminary figures on the course of business in 2023 (EQS Group)
|
02.01.24
|EQS-News: Vita 34 verkleinert Vorstand bis auf Weiteres (EQS Group)
|
02.01.24
|EQS-News: Vita 34 downsizes Management Board until further notice (EQS Group)
|
11.12.23
|EQS-DD: Vita 34 AG: AOC Health GmbH, Erwerb von Aktien im Rahmen einer Kapitalerhöhung (EQS Group)
|
11.12.23
|EQS-DD: Vita 34 AG: AOC Health GmbH, Acquisition of shares as part of a capital increase (EQS Group)