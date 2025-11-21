EQS-News: FamiCord AG accelerates profitable growth in the third quarter of 2025 and further strengthens quality and visibility of revenues

EQS-News: FamiCord AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

FamiCord AG accelerates profitable growth in the third quarter of 2025 and further strengthens quality and visibility of revenues



21.11.2025 / 07:30 CET/CEST

FamiCord AG accelerates profitable growth in the third quarter of 2025 and further strengthens quality and visibility of revenues

Group revenues increase by around 2.5 percent to EUR 22.8 million in Q3 2025 and by roughly 10 percent to around EUR 66.4 million in the first nine months

EBITDA from continuing operations at EUR 3.8 million, on par with the previous year; 9M EBITDA reaches EUR 8.7 million with a margin of 13.1 percent

Share of recurring revenues grows noticeably faster than prepaid contracts, further increasing visibility and stability of the long-term revenue base

Leipzig, 21 November 2025 – FamiCord AG, Europe's leading cell bank and the third largest worldwide, accelerated its profitable growth path in the third quarter of 2025 and further strengthened the quality of its revenues. Despite an environment still characterized by economic uncertainty, subdued consumer sentiment and comparatively low birth rates in many European countries, the Company again increased its revenues with an attractive margin profile and further improved its profitability.

In the third quarter of 2025, Group revenues rose to EUR 22.8 million, corresponding to growth of around 2.5 percent compared with the previous year’s period (Q3 2024: EUR 22.2 million). For the first nine months of 2025, revenues increased by 10.1 percent to around EUR 66.4 million (9M 2024: EUR 60.3 million). Gross profit developed very positively both in the quarter and in the year to date, supported by a favorable product mix with higher-value packages and price adjustments implemented in recent periods. At the same time, the Company continued to keep its costs under control.

The net amount of invoiced services (B2C) continued to develop positively, rising by around 4.0 percent to EUR 57.4 million in the first nine months of 2025 (9M 2024: EUR 55.2 million). Within this, annually recurring payments grew even more dynamically by around 6.9 percent to EUR 17.3 million (9M 2024: EUR 16.2 million). This underlines the growing weight of subscription-based revenues in the Group’s business model.

EBITDA from continuing operations in the third quarter remained at the previous year's level at EUR 3.8 million (Q3 2024: EUR 3.8 million). At 16.5 percent, the EBITDA margin was slightly below the previous year's level (Q3 2024: 17.3 percent). In the first nine months of 2025, EBITDA rose significantly to EUR 8.7 million (9M 2024: EUR 7.4 million), with the corresponding margin rising to over 13.1 percent (9M 2024: 12.2 percent). The significant improvement in profitability is primarily based on the sustained improvement in sales performance, the optimization of contract structures, and strict cost discipline in administration, marketing, and sales. Net income from continuing operations developed very positively both in the quarter and over the course of the year.

A key element in the business development remains the structure of the Company’s contracts. The trend already visible in the first half of 2025 continued in the third quarter: recurring revenues from subscription contracts grew significantly more strongly than prepaid contracts and prolongations. Unlike a year ago, when growth was driven by prepaid contracts, the share of subscriptions has now increased markedly. The higher share of subscription models further increases the stability and visibility of the Company’s long-term revenue base.

“Over the past quarters we have deliberately shifted our contract mix towards subscription models,” explains Jakub Baran, CEO of FamiCord AG. “The fact that recurring revenues are now growing significantly faster than prepaid contracts materially increases the visibility and stability of our long-term revenue base and makes our business model structurally more robust.”

The key figures for business development are as follows:

IFRS, in EUR ´000 Q3 Q3 9M 9M 9M 2025 2024 2025 2024 ? Group revenue 22,789 22,232 66,365 60,261 10.1% Gross profit 9,773 9,035 27,627 23,645 16.8% EBITDA (cont. operations) 3,759 3,844 8,716 7,373 18.2% EBITDA margin [%] 16.5% 17.3% 13.1% 12.2% +0.9PP EBIT 1,695 1,686 2,451 869 182.2% Net profit (cont. operations) 1,225 1,311 1,755 -131 1907.3% Earnings per share [in EUR] 0.07 0.09 0.10 -0.01 796.9% Operating cash flow -- -- 3,427 7,789 -56.0% Cash & cash equivalents

(vs. 31.12.2024) -- -- 11,296 16,823 -32.9%

This contract mix also has an impact on the cash flow profile. Reflecting the shift in contract mix towards subscription models, operating cash flow remained clearly positive at EUR 3.4 million for the first nine months of 2025 (9M 2024: EUR 7.8 million). As expected, this was below the very strong prior-year figure, which was still dominated by a high share of prepaid contracts and additionally benefited from an income tax refund already mentioned in previous releases. The lower operating cash flow in the current year must therefore be seen primarily as a consequence of the shift towards recurring revenues, which in turn improves the predictability and resilience of future cash inflows.

The balance sheet of FamiCord remains solid. Total assets increased compared with year-end 2024, mainly due to the further expansion of the contract portfolio and the resulting higher contract liabilities. As a consequence, the equity ratio is below the prior-year level, which is a mechanical effect of the balance sheet extension and the increase in deferred revenues. At the same time, however, the equity ratio improved again compared with the end of the second quarter of 2025, even though the Company continued to grow its business. Liquidity remains comfortable at around EUR 11.3 million, providing adequate financial flexibility. The full consolidation of the subsidiaries in Slovakia and the Czech Republic – following the increase in ownership stakes in the end of the first half of the year – is progressing according to plan and further strengthens FamiCord’s position in Eastern Europe.

In line with the strategic decisions taken in the first half of 2025, FamiCord continues to focus stronger on its core business of family stem cell banking. Activities relating to CAR-T cell therapies are no longer prioritized at Group level and, as already communicated, are excluded from Group EBITDA and reported separately as discontinued operations. This clear focus allows the Company to concentrate management attention and financial resources on areas that offer the best combination of growth potential and earnings quality. In its CDMO activities, FamiCord observed a tangible pick-up in demand, signing three new agreements in the third quarter with a total volume of around EUR 1 million, which are expected to contribute mainly to 2026 revenues.

On the basis of the performance in the first nine months of 2025, the Management Board looks to the remaining months of the year with confidence. The combination of solid revenue growth with attractive gross margins, a strong improvement in EBITDA, a positive operating cash flow despite the shift towards recurring revenues and a stable financial position provides a robust foundation. Against this backdrop, the Management Board confirms its outlook for the full year 2025, which continues to assume revenues of between EUR 85 million and EUR 95 million with EBITDA of between EUR 8.7 million and EUR 10.3 million.

