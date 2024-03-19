19.03.2024 10:38:24

EQS-Adhoc: YOC AG: YOC AG plans revenues of EUR 36.0 million to EUR 37.0 million and increased profitability for the financial year 2024

EQS-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Forecast
19-March-2024 / 10:38 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

Berlin, 19 March 2024 – In the current financial year 2024, YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) plans to increase revenues at group level by to EUR 36.0 million to EUR 37.0 million (2023: approx. EUR 30.6 million according to preliminary figures).

Based on this revenue guidance, YOC AG expects to achieve operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* of EUR 5.0 million to EUR 6.0 million (2023: approx. EUR 4.3 million according to preliminary figures).

As a result, the Company's consolidated net profit for the period is expected to be between EUR 3.5 million and EUR 4.5 million in fiscal year 2024 (2023: approximately EUR 2.8 million according to preliminary figures).

* * EBITDA corresponds to the definition in YOC AG’s annual report for financial year 2022 Page 9; available at: https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/.

Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Management Board

Contact

YOC AG
Investor Relations
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Phone: +49-30-726162-0
ir@yoc.de
www.yoc.com



End of Inside Information

Language: English
Company: YOC AG
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
E-mail: ir@yoc.com
Internet: www.yoc.com
ISIN: DE0005932735
WKN: 593273
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
