19.03.2024 10:38:24
EQS-Adhoc: YOC AG: YOC AG plans revenues of EUR 36.0 million to EUR 37.0 million and increased profitability for the financial year 2024
EQS-Ad-hoc: YOC AG / Key word(s): Forecast
YOC AG plans revenues of EUR 36.0 million to EUR 37.0 million and increased profitability for the financial year 2024
Publication of inside information pursuant to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
Berlin, 19 March 2024 – In the current financial year 2024, YOC AG (ISIN DE0005932735) plans to increase revenues at group level by to EUR 36.0 million to EUR 37.0 million (2023: approx. EUR 30.6 million according to preliminary figures).
Based on this revenue guidance, YOC AG expects to achieve operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)* of EUR 5.0 million to EUR 6.0 million (2023: approx. EUR 4.3 million according to preliminary figures).
As a result, the Company's consolidated net profit for the period is expected to be between EUR 3.5 million and EUR 4.5 million in fiscal year 2024 (2023: approximately EUR 2.8 million according to preliminary figures).
* * EBITDA corresponds to the definition in YOC AG’s annual report for financial year 2022 Page 9; available at: https://yoc.com/de/investor-relations-yoc/finanzen-geschaeftsbericht/.
Notifying person: Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, Management Board
Contact
YOC AG
End of Inside Information
19-March-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|YOC AG
|Greifswalder Str. 212
|10405 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
|E-mail:
|ir@yoc.com
|Internet:
|www.yoc.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005932735
|WKN:
|593273
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1862009
