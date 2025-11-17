EQS-News: YOC AG REPORTS GROWING REVENUES AMID OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES IN THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF THE 2025 FISCAL YEAR

EQS-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Development of Sales

YOC AG REPORTS GROWING REVENUES AMID OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES IN THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF THE 2025 FISCAL YEAR



17.11.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST

Berlin, November 17, 2025 – The AdTech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005932735) today published its financial report for the third quarter of 2025. After a subdued start to the year, the company returned to its usual growth trajectory in the subsequent two quarters. In the third quarter 2025, sales revenues increased by 18% year-over-year, bringing consolidated revenue for the first nine months of the fiscal year to approximately EUR 26.6 million (9M-2024: EUR 23.5 million), representing growth of 13%.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)1 for the period totaled EUR 1.2 million (9M-2024: EUR 2.6 million), while consolidated net profit amounted to EUR -0.9 million (9M-2024: EUR 1.0 million).

Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, CEO of YOC AG, commented: “Revenue growth showed strong trajectory in the third quarter; however, results were below our earnings targets due to external and operational factors. These included additional costs associated with our Swedish market expansion, increased currency-related expenses from the US Dollar devaluation, and temporarily higher material costs related to the operation of our VIS.X® platform. We expect profitability to return to its ordinary higher level in the fourth quarter.”

In light of these developments, the company revised its full-year guidance on October 22, 2025. EBITDA for fiscal year 2025 is now expected in the range of EUR 4.0 million to EUR 5.0 million, with consolidated net profit projected at EUR 1.0 million to EUR 2.0 million. The revenue guidance remains unchanged at EUR 39.0 million to EUR 41.0 million.

The financial report of YOC AG for the third quarter of 2025, published today, is available for download at the following link: https://yoc.com/financial-reports

1EBITDA corresponds to the definition in the YOC AG’s annual report for the financial year 2024.

