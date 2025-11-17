YOC Aktie

YOC für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 593273 / ISIN: DE0005932735

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
17.11.2025 08:00:04

EQS-News: YOC AG REPORTS GROWING REVENUES AMID OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES IN THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF THE 2025 FISCAL YEAR

EQS-News: YOC AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Development of Sales
YOC AG REPORTS GROWING REVENUES AMID OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES IN THE FIRST THREE QUARTERS OF THE 2025 FISCAL YEAR

17.11.2025 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Berlin, November 17, 2025 – The AdTech company YOC AG (Frankfurt, Prime Standard, ISIN: DE0005932735) today published its financial report for the third quarter of 2025. After a subdued start to the year, the company returned to its usual growth trajectory in the subsequent two quarters. In the third quarter 2025, sales revenues increased by 18% year-over-year, bringing consolidated revenue for the first nine months of the fiscal year to approximately EUR 26.6 million (9M-2024: EUR 23.5 million), representing growth of 13%. 

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)1 for the period totaled EUR 1.2 million (9M-2024: EUR 2.6 million), while consolidated net profit amounted to EUR -0.9 million (9M-2024: EUR 1.0 million). 

Dirk-Hilmar Kraus, CEO of YOC AG, commented: “Revenue growth showed strong trajectory in the third quarter; however, results were below our earnings targets due to external and operational factors. These included additional costs associated with our Swedish market expansion, increased currency-related expenses from the US Dollar devaluation, and temporarily higher material costs related to the operation of our VIS.X® platform. We expect profitability to return to its ordinary higher level in the fourth quarter.” 

In light of these developments, the company revised its full-year guidance on October 22, 2025. EBITDA for fiscal year 2025 is now expected in the range of EUR 4.0 million to EUR 5.0 million, with consolidated net profit projected at EUR 1.0 million to EUR 2.0 million. The revenue guidance remains unchanged at EUR 39.0 million to EUR 41.0 million. 

The financial report of YOC AG for the third quarter of 2025, published today, is available for download at the following link: https://yoc.com/financial-reports  

 

1EBITDA corresponds to the definition in the YOC AG’s annual report for the financial year 2024.

 

ABOUT YOC 

YOC is a technology company that develops software for the digital advertising market. With the help of our programmatic trading platform VIS.X®, we enable an optimal advertising experience for advertisers, publishers, and internet and mobile application users. Advertisers using VIS.X® and YOC’s attention-grabbing ad formats have the opportunity to increase brand and product visibility in conjunction with high-quality ad inventory. Renowned premium publishers offer global media reach and benefit from the high monetization of our VIS.X® platform. The company has been a pioneer in mobile advertising since 2001 and has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2009.  

  

CONTACT 

YOC AG 
Investor Relations 
Greifswalder Str. 212 
10405 Berlin 
Tel.: +49-30-726162-0 
ir@yoc.com 
www.yoc.com  

 


17.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: YOC AG
Greifswalder Str. 212
10405 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 322
Fax: +49 (0)30-72 61 62 222
E-mail: ir@yoc.com
Internet: www.yoc.com
ISIN: DE0005932735
WKN: 593273
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2230508

 
End of News EQS News Service

2230508  17.11.2025 CET/CEST

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu YOC AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu YOC AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

YOC AG 11,65 -3,32% YOC AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 46
16.11.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 46: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
15.11.25 KW 46: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.11.25 KW 46: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor wichtigen US-Daten: ATX mit Verlusten -- DAX in Rot -- US-Börsen uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Minus
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt kann man am Montag einen etwas schwächeren Handel beobachten. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es zum Wochenauftakt abwärts. Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen. Die Börsen in Asien notierten am Montag unterdessen in Rot.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen