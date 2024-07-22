EQS-AFR: All for One Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: All for One Group SE / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

All for One Group SE: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



22.07.2024 / 09:38 CET/CEST

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024

Address:



Language: English

Date of disclosure: August 08, 2024

Address:

All for One Group SE hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:Language: GermanDate of disclosure: August 08, 2024Address: http://www.all-for-one.com/interim_reports_d Language: EnglishDate of disclosure: August 08, 2024Address: http://www.all-for-one.com/interim_reports_e

22.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

