Jetzt bei Plus500 die weltweit gefragtesten CFDs entdecken und unzählige Handelsmöglichkeiten nutzen!-w-
23.09.2024 09:09:11

EQS-AFR: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

23.09.2024 / 09:09 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2024
Address: https://www.demire.ag/publikationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: September 30, 2024
Address: https://www.demire.ag/en/publications/

23.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AG
Robert-Bosch-Straße 11
63225 Langen (Hessen)
Germany
Internet: www.demire.ag

 
End of News EQS News Service

1993023  23.09.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1993023&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu DEMIRE Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate AGmehr Nachrichten