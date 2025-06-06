Wolftank-Adisa Aktie
WKN DE: A2PBHR / ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6
06.06.2025
EQS-AGM: Annual General Meeting 2025: Wolftank Group strengthens governance for sustainable growth
Wolftank Group AG
/ Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting
Annual General Meeting 2025: Wolftank Group strengthens governance for sustainable growth
The Annual General Meeting of Wolftank Group (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), a company specializing in energy and environmental solutions, approved all items on the agenda presented for voting on 6 June 2025. In addition to discharging the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for the 2024 financial year, the Annual General Meeting followed the Executive Board's proposal to carry forward the reported net profit of around EUR 85,000 to new account.
Reinforcement and strengthening of the Supervisory Board
Crowe SOT GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft was appointed as auditor and group auditor for the current financial year.
With these decisions, Wolftank Group is further strengthening its governance and sees itself on track for further sustainable growth.
06.06.2025 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wolftank Group AG
|Leopoldstraße 2
|6020 Innsbruck
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 512 345726
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@wolftankgroup.com
|Internet:
|www.wolftankgroup.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000A25NJ6
|WKN:
|A2PBHR
|Listed:
|Vienna Stock Exchange (Vienna MTF)
|Weitere Handelsplätze: München Freiverkehr m:access Frankfurt Freiverkehr, XETRA
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2152120 06.06.2025 CET/CEST
