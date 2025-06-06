EQS-AGM: Annual General Meeting 2025: Wolftank Group strengthens governance for sustainable growth

EQS-News: Wolftank Group AG / Announcement of the Results of the General Meeting

Annual General Meeting 2025: Wolftank Group strengthens governance for sustainable growth



06.06.2025 / 13:15 CET/CEST

Annual General Meeting 2025: Wolftank Group strengthens governance for sustainable growth

The Annual General Meeting of Wolftank Group (ISIN: AT0000A25NJ6), a company specializing in energy and environmental solutions, approved all items on the agenda presented for voting on 6 June 2025. In addition to discharging the Executive Board and Supervisory Board for the 2024 financial year, the Annual General Meeting followed the Executive Board's proposal to carry forward the reported net profit of around EUR 85,000 to new account.

Reinforcement and strengthening of the Supervisory Board

The term of office of the current Supervisory Board – consisting of Markus Wenner, Andreas Aufschnaiter, Herbert Hofer, Michael Funke and Raphaela Lindlbauer – ended at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting. Three new members have been appointed to the five-member Supervisory Board: Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of the SDAX-listed SFC Energy AG, brings his profound operational and technological expertise to the board. Dr. Peter Werth, founding shareholder and long-standing board member, strengthens the Supervisory Board with his in-depth industry experience and entrepreneurial perspective. David Hofmann contributes his market-oriented investment know-how to the Supervisory Board, gained in various roles at the Baywobau Group, among others. Dr. Andreas Aufschnaiter, CEO of MS Industrie AG, and the entrepreneur and lawyer Raphaela Lindlbauer were re-elected to the Supervisory Board.

Crowe SOT GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungs- und Steuerberatungsgesellschaft was appointed as auditor and group auditor for the current financial year.

With these decisions, Wolftank Group is further strengthening its governance and sees itself on track for further sustainable growth.



All resolutions of the Annual General Meeting will be available on the website after filing with the Commercial Register Court: https://wolftankgroup.com/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings/



