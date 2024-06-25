25.06.2024 17:59:27

EQS-AGM: EuroTeleSites AG: Results of the First Annual General Meeting

EuroTeleSites, a tower company listed at the Vienna Stock Exchange since 2023, is operating 13,465 towers and successfully building Europe`s digital infrastructure in Austria and its five markets.

Today, the first Annual General Meeting of EuroTeleSites AG took place in Vienna with the participation of shareholders representing around 91% of the share capital.

Among other things, the shareholders approved the remuneration policy for the Management Board and Supervisory Board, the remuneration for the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2023 financial year and ratified the actions of the members of the Management Board and Supervisory Board. Ernst & Young Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft m.b.H. was reappointed as auditor and Group auditor for the 2024 financial year.

As announced at the Listing in September 2023, the surpluses from 2023 will be used to reduce debt. The Management Board is also sticking to its guidance of revenues growth of around 5% for 2024.

The Annual General Meeting was streamed, which can now be accessed under this link. The results of the resolution can be found here.


Language: English
Company: EuroTeleSites AG
Lassallestraße 9
1020 Wien
Austria
E-mail: info@eurotelesites.com
Internet: eurotelesites.com
ISIN: AT000000ETS9
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)

 
