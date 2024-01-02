EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

02.01.2024 15:04:33

Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme pursuant to Article 5 (1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 (2) and (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) Nr. 2016/1052

 

61st Interim Report

Filderstadt, 2 January 2024 – In the period from 25 December 2023 up to and including 29 December 2023, a total of 1,633 shares were repurchased under the Share Buyback Programme 2022 of All for One Group SE. The extension of the share buyback programme was disclosed on 12 October 2023 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average share prices are as follows:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume
in shares		 Volume-weighted
average share price
in EUR
25.12.2023 0 0
26.12.2023 0 0
27.12.2023 382 48.3912
28.12.2023 624 48.2961
29.12.2023 627 48.13

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.

The total number of shares repurchased during the share buyback programme in the period from 13 October 2022 up to and including 29 December 2023 amounts to 55,094 shares.

The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE is carried out by a credit institution commissioned by All for One Group SE; the shares are purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA).


Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
Internet: www.all-for-one.com

 
