EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

21.10.2024
All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information
All for One Group SE
Share Buyback Programme
Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme – Final Report
Filderstadt, 21 October 2024 – On 11 October 2024, All for One Group SE completed the share buyback programme that began on 13 Oktober 2022. A total of 100,000 shares were repurchased during the entire period of the share buyback programme. This corresponds to 2.01% of the share capital. The average purchase price paid on the stock exchange was EUR 45.35 per share. The total cost for the the repurchased shares amounted to EUR 4,535,176.60.
The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.
The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE were carried out by a credit institution commissioned by All for One Group SE; the shares were purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA). The start date of the share buyback programme was disclosed on 12 October 2022 and the extension of the share buyback programme was disclosed on 12 October 2023 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
