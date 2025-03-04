EQS-CMS: All for One Group SE: Release of a capital market information

04.03.2025 11:22:36

Announcement on the Share Buyback Programme – Final Report

 

Filderstadt, 4 March 2025 – On 3 March 2025, All for One Group SE completed the share buyback programme that began on 25 November 2024. A total of 49,663 shares were repurchased during the entire period of the share buyback programme. This corresponds to 1.00% of the share capital. The average purchase price paid on the stock exchange was EUR 58.23 per share. The total cost for the the repurchased shares amounted to EUR 2,891,956.20.

The transactions are published in a detailed form on the website of All for One Group SE under www.all-for-one.com/share-buyback.

The purchase of the shares of All for One Group SE were carried out by a credit institution commissioned by All for One Group SE; the shares were purchased exclusively via the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA). The start date of the share buyback programme was disclosed on 22 November 2024 pursuant to Article 5 (1)(a) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.


Language: English
Company: All for One Group SE
Rita-Maiburg-Straße 40
70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen
Germany
www.all-for-one.com

 
