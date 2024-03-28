|
28.03.2024 16:02:17
EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Cliq Digital AG
/ Disclosure pursuant to Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 – notification of change
CLIQ Digital AG
Disclosure pursuant to Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 – notification of change
Düsseldorf, 28 March 2024. In an ad hoc notification dated 20 February 2024, CLIQ Digital AG ("CLIQ Digital") announced a program to buy back shares of CLIQ Digital (ISIN: DE000A35JS40) ("CLIQ Digital Shares").
On 27 February 2024, CLIQ Digital announced that the buyback will commence on 28 February 2024 and should be completed within twelve months, i.e. by the end of 27 February 2025 at the latest. It was pointed out that the share buyback program can be terminated or suspended and resumed at any time during the acquisition period in compliance with legal provisions.
In view of the Annual General Meeting of CLIQ Digital convened for 4 April 2024, the share buyback program will be temporarily suspended for technical reasons from 2 April up to and including 4 April 2024 and then resumed. The investment bank acting on behalf and for the account of CLIQ Digital has been instructed to suspend the repurchase of CLIQ Digital shares during this period.
28.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cliq Digital AG
|Grünstraße 8
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.cliqdigital.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1870197 28.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Cliq Digital AGmehr Nachrichten
|
16:02
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
16:02
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
25.03.24
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
25.03.24
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
18.03.24
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
18.03.24
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
11.03.24
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
11.03.24
|EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Cliq Digital AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Cliq Digital AG
|15,94
|-1,12%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLetzter Handelstag der Karwoche: ATX geht etwas fester ins lange Wochenende -- DAX schließt knapp im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich an Gründonnerstag kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte am letzten Tag der verkürzten Handelswoche sich in der Nähe der Nulllinie.