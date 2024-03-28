EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Cliq Digital AG / Disclosure pursuant to Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 – notification of change

Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information



28.03.2024 / 16:02 CET/CEST

CLIQ Digital AG

Disclosure pursuant to Article 5(1)(a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(1) sentence 2 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 – notification of change

Düsseldorf, 28 March 2024. In an ad hoc notification dated 20 February 2024, CLIQ Digital AG ("CLIQ Digital") announced a program to buy back shares of CLIQ Digital (ISIN: DE000A35JS40) ("CLIQ Digital Shares").

On 27 February 2024, CLIQ Digital announced that the buyback will commence on 28 February 2024 and should be completed within twelve months, i.e. by the end of 27 February 2025 at the latest. It was pointed out that the share buyback program can be terminated or suspended and resumed at any time during the acquisition period in compliance with legal provisions.

In view of the Annual General Meeting of CLIQ Digital convened for 4 April 2024, the share buyback program will be temporarily suspended for technical reasons from 2 April up to and including 4 April 2024 and then resumed. The investment bank acting on behalf and for the account of CLIQ Digital has been instructed to suspend the repurchase of CLIQ Digital shares during this period.