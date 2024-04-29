29.04.2024 10:23:56

EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Cliq Digital AG / Disclosure Share buyback status as of 26 April 2024
Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information

29.04.2024 / 10:23 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CLIQ Digital AG: Share buyback status as of 26 April 2024

Disclosure pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Düsseldorf, 29 April 2024: In the period from 22 April 2024 up to and including 26 April 2024, a total of 15,856 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of CLIQ Digital AG.

 The start of the share buyback was announced on 27 February 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Date Aggregated volume
in shares		 Average price (Euro)
22.04.2024 3,500 14.4318
23.04.2024 1,041 15.1047
24.04.2024 3,538 15.3896
25.04.2024 2,177 15.6430
26.04.2024 5,600 16.2056

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2(3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of CLIQ Digital AG at https://cliqdigital.com/investors/news-events.

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of the share buyback in the period from 28 February 2024 up to and including 26 April 2024 amounts to 96,978 shares. The acquisition of the shares of CLIQ Digital AG is carried out by an investment bank commissioned by CLIQ Digital AG exclusively in Xetra trading on Deutsche Börse AG.


29.04.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Cliq Digital AG
Grünstraße 8
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.cliqdigital.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1891731  29.04.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1891731&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cliq Digital AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cliq Digital AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cliq Digital AG 16,02 -1,11% Cliq Digital AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht stärker aus dem Handel -- US-Börsen schließen höher -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Chinas Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Montag mit freundlicher Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich dagegen schwächer. Die US-Börsen schlossen im Plus. Zum Wochenbeginn zeigten sich die Anleger in Asien zuversichtlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen