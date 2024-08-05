|
05.08.2024 13:08:56
EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Cliq Digital AG
/ Disclosure Share buyback status as of 2 August 2024
CLIQ Digital AG: Share buyback status as of 2 August 2024
Disclosure pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Düsseldorf, 5 August 2024: In the period from 29 July up to and including 2 August 2024, a total of 22,786 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of CLIQ Digital AG.
The start of the share buyback was announced on 27 February 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
Shares were acquired as follows:
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2(3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of CLIQ Digital AG at https://cliqdigital.com/investors/news-events.
The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of the share buyback in the period from 28 February 2024 up to and including 2 August 2024 amounts to 417,824 shares. The acquisition of the shares of CLIQ Digital AG is carried out by an investment bank commissioned by CLIQ Digital AG exclusively in Xetra trading on Deutsche Börse AG.
05.08.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Cliq Digital AG
|Grünstraße 8
|40212 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.cliqdigital.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1961163 05.08.2024 CET/CEST
