EQS-CMS: Cliq Digital AG: Release of a capital market information

16.09.2024 11:38:08

16.09.2024 / 11:38 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CLIQ Digital AG: Share buyback status as of 13 September 2024

Disclosure pursuant to Article 5(1)(b), (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Article 2(3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Düsseldorf, 16 September 2024: In the period from 2 September up to and including 13 September 2024, a total of 6,141 shares were acquired as part of the share buyback of CLIQ Digital AG.

The start of the share buyback was announced on 27 February 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

Shares were acquired as follows:

Date Aggregated volume
in shares		 Average price (Euro)
09.09.2024 1,315 6.4625
10.09.2024 1,332 6.6127
11.09.2024 643 6.7617
12.09.2024 1,215 6.9969
13.09.2024 1,636 7.2266

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2(3) Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is published on the website of CLIQ Digital AG at https://cliqdigital.com/investors/news-events.

The total volume of shares acquired to date as part of the share buyback in the period from 28 February 2024 up to and including 13 September 2024 amounts to 487,913 shares. The acquisition of the shares of CLIQ Digital AG is carried out by an investment bank commissioned by CLIQ Digital AG exclusively in Xetra trading on Deutsche Börse AG.


Language: English
Company: Cliq Digital AG
Grünstraße 8
40212 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.cliqdigital.com

 
