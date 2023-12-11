|
11.12.2023 12:21:48
EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Share buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 28th Interim Announcement
In the period from 04 December 2023 up to and including 08 December 2023, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 8,821 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 15.1658 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 2 June 2023 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The number of the shares bought back are as follows
1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.
The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 2 June 2023 within the share buyback programme amounts to 168,123 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 2 June 2023 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).
Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.
Berlin, 11 December 2023
The Executive Board
11.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ivu.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1794221 11.12.2023 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IVU Traffic AGmehr Nachrichten
|
11.12.23
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
11.12.23
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
04.12.23
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
04.12.23
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
27.11.23
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
27.11.23
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
22.11.23
|EQS-News: IVU AG publishes Quarterly Report Q3-2023 (EQS Group)
|
22.11.23
|EQS-News: IVU AG veröffentlicht Quartalsmitteilung Q3-2023 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu IVU Traffic AGmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IVU Traffic AG
|14,26
|-1,66%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNotenbanken-Entscheidungen voraus: ATX schließt schwächer -- Gewinne an den US-Börsen -- DAX fällt nach neuem Rekordhoch an die Nulllinie zurück -- Asiens Börsen steigen letztlich an
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Dienstag nach. Der DAX markierte ein neues Rekordhoch, gab seine Gewinne dann aber wieder ab. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich etwas fester. Die asiatischen Anleger zeigten sich am Dienstag zuversichtlich.