EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information



11.12.2023 / 12:21 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 28th Interim Announcement

In the period from 04 December 2023 up to and including 08 December 2023, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 8,821 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 15.1658 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 2 June 2023 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 04 December 2023 2,160 15.8343 05 December 2023 2,035 15.5298 06 December 2023 1,808 15.0785 07 December 2023 1,753 14.6877 08 December 2023 1,065 14.6988 Total 8,821 15.1658

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 2 June 2023 within the share buyback programme amounts to 168,123 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 2 June 2023 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 11 December 2023

The Executive Board