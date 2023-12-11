EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

11.12.2023 12:21:48

11.12.2023
IVU Traffic Technologies AG

 

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 28th Interim Announcement

 

In the period from 04 December 2023 up to and including 08 December 2023, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 8,821 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 15.1658 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 2 June 2023 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

 

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

 

Date  Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
04 December 2023 2,160 15.8343
05 December 2023 2,035 15.5298
06 December 2023 1,808 15.0785
07 December 2023 1,753 14.6877
08 December 2023 1,065 14.6988
Total 8,821 15.1658

 

 

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

 

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 2 June 2023 within the share buyback programme amounts to 168,123 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 2 June 2023 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

 

Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

 

Berlin, 11 December 2023

The Executive Board


Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de

 
