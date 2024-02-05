EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information



05.02.2024 / 13:35 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 4rd Interim Announcement

In the period from 29 January 2024 up to and including 02 February 2024, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 6,300 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 13.3883 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 8 January 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 29 January 2024 771 13.4133 30 January 2024 1,429 13.3700 31 January 2024 1,364 13.2599 1 February 2024 1,446 13.3445 2 February 2024 1,290 13.5536 Total 6,300 13.3883

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 8 January 2024 within the share buyback programme amounts to 25,387 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 8 January 2024 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 05 February 2024



The Executive Board