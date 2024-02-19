EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

19.02.2024 11:39:34

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 6th Interim Announcement

 

In the period from 12 February 2024 up to and including 16 February 2024, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 8,953 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 13.9855 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 8 January 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

 

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

 

Date  Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
12 February 2024 1,723 14.0035
13 February 2024 1,752 13.9297
14 February 2024 1,807 13.9492
15 February 2024 1,757 14.0455
16 February 2024 1,914 13.9995
Total 8,953 13.9855

 

 

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

 

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 8 January 2024 within the share buyback programme amounts to 40,567 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 8 January 2024 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

 

Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

 

Berlin, 19 February 2024

The Executive Board


