|
01.07.2024 10:52:50
EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Share buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 2nd Interim Announcement
In the period from 24 June 2024 up to and including 28 June 2024, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 5,388 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 14.1688 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 14 June 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The number of the shares bought back are as follows
1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.
The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 14 June 2024 within the share buyback programme amounts to 11,121 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 14 June 2024 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).
Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.
Berlin, 1 July 2024
The Executive Board
01.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ivu.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1936927 01.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IVU Traffic AGmehr Nachrichten
|
10:52
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
10:52
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
24.06.24
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
24.06.24
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
14.06.24
|EQS-Adhoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG beschließt Aktienrückkauf (EQS Group)
|
14.06.24
|EQS-Adhoc: IVU Traffic Technologies AG decides to buy back shares (EQS Group)
|
30.05.24
|EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Bert Meerstadt wird neuer Vorsitzender des Aufsichtsrats (EQS Group)
|
30.05.24
|EQS-News: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Bert Meerstadt appointed Chairman of Supervisory Board (EQS Group)
Analysen zu IVU Traffic AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IVU Traffic AG
|14,00
|1,45%