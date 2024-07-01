EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

01.07.2024 10:52:50

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

01.07.2024 / 10:52 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

 

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 2nd Interim Announcement

 

In the period from 24 June 2024 up to and including 28 June 2024, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 5,388 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 14.1688 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 14 June 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

 

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

 

Date  Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
24 June 2024 1,038 14.0287
25 June 2024 1,101 14.2841
26 June 2024 1,126 14.3599
27 June 2024 1,021 14.1892
28 June 2024 1,102 13.9819
Total 5,388 14.1688

 

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

 

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 14 June 2024 within the share buyback programme amounts to 11,121 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 14 June 2024 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

 

Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

 

Berlin, 1 July 2024

The Executive Board


01.07.2024 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1936927  01.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1936927&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

