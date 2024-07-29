|
29.07.2024 12:01:38
EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information
|
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
/ Share buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 6th Interim Announcement
In the period from 22 July 2024 up to and including 26 July 2024, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 5,929 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 13.9512 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 14 June 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.
The number of the shares bought back are as follows
1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.
The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 14 June 2024 within the share buyback programme amounts to 31,725 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 14 June 2024 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).
Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.
Berlin, 29 July 2024
The Executive Board
29.07.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|IVU Traffic Technologies AG
|Bundesallee 88
|12161 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ivu.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1956181 29.07.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu IVU Traffic AGmehr Nachrichten
|
29.07.24
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
29.07.24
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
22.07.24
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
22.07.24
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
15.07.24
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
|
15.07.24
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
08.07.24
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information (EQS Group)
|
08.07.24
|EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation (EQS Group)
Analysen zu IVU Traffic AGmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|IVU Traffic AG
|13,85
|1,09%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Leitzinsentscheid im Fokus: ATX beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- US-Börsen gehen stärker in den Feierabend -- Asiens Märkte schließen fester
Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Mittwoch leichte Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex in der Gewinnzone notierte. Die US-Börsen verzeichneten am Mittwoch Zuschläge. Die Börsen in Fernost präsentierten daneben zur Wochenmitte ebenfalls Aufschläge.