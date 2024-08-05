EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information



05.08.2024 / 10:36 CET/CEST

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 7th Interim Announcement

In the period from 29 July 2024 up to and including 02 August 2024, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 6,163 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 14.0449 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 14 June 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 29 July 2024 1,474 14.2421 30 July 2024 115 14.0500 31 July 2024 1,448 13.9655 01 August 2024 1,535 13.9858 02 August 2024 1,591 13.9811 Total 6,163 14.0449

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 14 June 2024 within the share buyback programme amounts to 37,888 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 14 June 2024 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 05 August 2024

The Executive Board