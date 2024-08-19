EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback

IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information



19.08.2024 / 13:52 CET/CEST

IVU Traffic Technologies AG





IVU Traffic Technologies AG

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 9th Interim Announcement

In the period from 12 August 2024 up to and including 16 August 2024, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 5,232 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 14.0057 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 14 June 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

Date Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1 12 August 2024 1,403 14.0376 13 August 2024 1,385 13.9585 14 August 2024 506 14.0000 15 August 2024 1,032 14.0322 16 August 2024 906 14.0000 Total 5,232 14.0057

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 14 June 2024 within the share buyback programme amounts to 50,689 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 14 June 2024 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

Berlin, 19 August 2024

The Executive Board