26.08.2024 11:54:43

EQS-CMS: IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: IVU Traffic Technologies AG / Share buyback
IVU Traffic Technologies AG: Release of a capital market information

26.08.2024 / 11:54 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IVU Traffic Technologies AG

 

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 – 10th Interim Announcement

 

In the period from 19 August 2024 up to and including 23 August 2024, IVU Traffic Technologies AG acquired a total of 7,650 shares in the company at a volume-weighted average price of EUR 14.0199 as part of its current share buyback programme, which was announced with the announcement of 14 June 2024 in accordance with Art. 5 Sec. 1 letter a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 Sec. 1 of Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052.

 

The number of the shares bought back are as follows

 

Date  Total volume of repurchased shares (units) Volume-weighted average price (EUR)1
19 August 2024 1,440 13.9753
20 August 2024 1,546 14.0000
21 August 2024 1,491 14.0955
22 August 2024 1,612 13.9555
23 August 2024 1,561 14.0731
Total 7,650 14.0199

 

1 Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according to commercial practice.

 

The total number of shares bought back by IVU Traffic Technologies AG since 14 June 2024 within the share buyback programme amounts to 58,339 shares. The acquisition of the shares of IVU Traffic Technologies AG is carried out on the basis of the ad-hoc announcement of 14 June 2024 by a bank commissioned by the company exclusively via the stock exchange (XETRA trading).

 

Detailed information is available on the Company’s website www.ivu.com under Investor Relations/IVU Share.

 

Berlin, 26 August 2024

The Executive Board


Language: English
Company: IVU Traffic Technologies AG
Bundesallee 88
12161 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.ivu.de

 
