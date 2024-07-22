EQS-CMS: Kontron AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Kontron AG / Transaction of own shares

22.07.2024 / 10:43 CET/CEST

Linz, Austria

- ISIN AT0000A0E9W5 -

- German Securities Identification Number WKN A0X9EJ-

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Information regarding a share buyback / 3. Interim announcement

In the period from July 15 - 19, 2024, Kontron AG acquired a total of 63,938 own shares (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) under the share buyback as announced on June 14, 2024 in accordance with Article 65(1)(8) Austrian Stock Corporation Act ("Share Buyback Program I 2024").

The shares were repurchased by a credit institution commissioned by Kontron AG via the trading venues listed below. The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price, the highest and lowest price per share and the aggregated volume for the period mentioned amounted to per day:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Via XETRA-Handel of the Frankfurter Stock Exchange (regulated market)

via CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (CEUX)

(MTF)

via Turquoise Europe (TQEX)

(MTF) via Aquis Exchange (AQEU)

(MTF) Weighted average price (VWAP in EUR)

Highest price paid per share (EUR)

Lowest price paid per share (EUR) Aggregated volume of the repurchased shares (EUR) 15/07/2024 7 998 6 273 1 257 241 227 20,194941 20,3400 20,1200 161 519,14 16/07/2024 12 944 10 287 2 008 283 366 20,134541 20,2000 20,0400 260 621,50 17/07/2024 12 000 9 502 1 830 345 323 19,893417 20,1000 19,6600 238 721,00 18/07/2024 14 999 11 838 2 326 424 411 19,918081 20,0200 19,6600 298 751,30 19/07/2024 15 997 13 070 2 071 443 413 19,771658 19,8500 19,6200 316 287,21

The total number of the own shares repurchased by Kontron AG during the Share Buyback Program I 2024 amounts to in total 210,006 shares.

Information on the individual transactions of the share buyback are published in accordance with Article 2(3) of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Kontron AG Investor Relations website at: https://ir.kontron.com/investors/buyback-program-i-2024

Linz, July 22, 2024

The Executive Board