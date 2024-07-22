22.07.2024 10:43:56

EQS-CMS: Kontron AG: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Kontron AG / Transaction of own shares
Kontron AG: Release of a capital market information

22.07.2024 / 10:43 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Linz, Austria

- ISIN AT0000A0E9W5 -

- German Securities Identification Number WKN A0X9EJ-

 

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Information regarding a share buyback / 3. Interim announcement

In the period from July 15 - 19, 2024, Kontron AG acquired a total of 63,938 own shares (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) under the share buyback as announced on June 14, 2024 in accordance with Article 65(1)(8) Austrian Stock Corporation Act ("Share Buyback Program I 2024"). 

The shares were repurchased by a credit institution commissioned by Kontron AG via the trading venues listed below. The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price, the highest and lowest price per share and the aggregated volume for the period mentioned amounted to per day:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Via XETRA-Handel of the Frankfurter Stock Exchange (regulated market)   
via CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (CEUX)
(MTF)		  
via Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
(MTF)		 via Aquis Exchange (AQEU)
(MTF)		 Weighted average price (VWAP in EUR)  
Highest price paid per share (EUR)		  
Lowest price paid per share (EUR)		 Aggregated volume of the repurchased shares (EUR)
15/07/2024 7 998 6 273 1 257 241 227 20,194941 20,3400 20,1200 161 519,14
16/07/2024 12 944 10 287 2 008 283 366 20,134541 20,2000 20,0400 260 621,50
17/07/2024 12 000 9 502 1 830 345 323 19,893417 20,1000 19,6600 238 721,00
18/07/2024 14 999 11 838 2 326 424 411 19,918081 20,0200 19,6600 298 751,30
19/07/2024 15 997 13 070 2 071 443 413 19,771658 19,8500 19,6200 316 287,21

 

The total number of the own shares repurchased by Kontron AG during the Share Buyback Program I 2024 amounts to in total 210,006 shares.

Information on the individual transactions of the share buyback are published in accordance with Article 2(3) of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Kontron AG Investor Relations website at: https://ir.kontron.com/investors/buyback-program-i-2024

 

Linz, July 22, 2024

 

The Executive Board


22.07.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: https://www.kontron.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1950559  22.07.2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1950559&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Kontronmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Kontronmehr Analysen

26.06.24 Kontron Buy Warburg Research
31.05.24 Kontron Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
21.05.24 Kontron Buy Warburg Research
17.05.24 Kontron Buy Warburg Research
06.05.24 Kontron Buy Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Kontron 19,87 1,74% Kontron

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Biden zieht Kandidatur zurück: ATX höher -- DAX im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schließlich uneins
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen zum Wochenauftakt Gewinne. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich zum Wochenstart uneinig.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen