22.07.2024 10:43:56
EQS-CMS: Kontron AG: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Kontron AG
/ Transaction of own shares
Linz, Austria
- ISIN AT0000A0E9W5 -
- German Securities Identification Number WKN A0X9EJ-
Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Information regarding a share buyback / 3. Interim announcement
In the period from July 15 - 19, 2024, Kontron AG acquired a total of 63,938 own shares (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) under the share buyback as announced on June 14, 2024 in accordance with Article 65(1)(8) Austrian Stock Corporation Act ("Share Buyback Program I 2024").
The shares were repurchased by a credit institution commissioned by Kontron AG via the trading venues listed below. The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price, the highest and lowest price per share and the aggregated volume for the period mentioned amounted to per day:
The total number of the own shares repurchased by Kontron AG during the Share Buyback Program I 2024 amounts to in total 210,006 shares.
Information on the individual transactions of the share buyback are published in accordance with Article 2(3) of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Kontron AG Investor Relations website at: https://ir.kontron.com/investors/buyback-program-i-2024
Linz, July 22, 2024
The Executive Board
22.07.2024 CET/CEST
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Kontron AG
|Industriezeile 35
|4020 Linz
|Austria
|Internet:
|https://www.kontron.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1950559 22.07.2024 CET/CEST
|26.06.24
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|31.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|21.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|17.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Warburg Research
|06.05.24
|Kontron Buy
|Hauck Aufhäuser Lampe Privatbank AG
|31.08.20
|Kontron Hold
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|14.04.20
|Kontron neutral
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
|26.08.19
|Kontron Hold
|Raiffeisen Centrobank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Kontron
|19,87
|1,74%