EQS-CMS: Kontron AG: Release of a capital market information

Kontron AG: Release of a capital market information

12.08.2024
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Kontron AG

Linz, Austria

- ISIN AT0000A0E9W5 -

- German Securities Identification Number WKN A0X9EJ-

 

Publication pursuant to Article 5(1)(b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) 596/2014 and Article 2(2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

 

Information regarding a share buyback / 6. Interim announcement

In the period from August 5 - 9, 2024, Kontron AG acquired a total of 71,572 own shares (ISIN AT0000A0E9W5, WKN A0X9EJ, KTN) under the share buyback as announced on June 14, 2024 in accordance with Article 65(1)(8) Austrian Stock Corporation Act ("Share Buyback Program I 2024"). 

The shares were repurchased by a credit institution commissioned by Kontron AG via the trading venues listed below. The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price, the highest and lowest price per share and the aggregated volume for the period mentioned amounted to per day:

Date Total number of repurchased shares (number) Via XETRA-Handel of the Frankfurter Stock Exchange (regulated market)   
via CBOE Europe - DXE Order Books (CEUX)
(MTF)		  
via Turquoise Europe (TQEX)
(MTF)		 via Aquis Exchange (AQEU)
(MTF)		 Weighted average price (VWAP in EUR)  
Highest price paid per share (EUR)		  
Lowest price paid per share (EUR)		 Aggregated volume of the repurchased shares (EUR)
05/08/2024 3.072 2.436 504 72 60 17,425400 17,5300 17,2700 53.530,83
06/08/2024 15.000 12.102 2.321 303 274 17,458327 17,7000 17,1800 261.874,91
07/08/2024 16.000 13.075 2.331 301 293 17,376624 18,5700 16,9000 278.025,98
08/08/2024 16.500 13.505 2.389 307 299 16,677715 16,9000 16,3700 275.182,30
09/08/2024 21.000 17.313 2.976 343 368 16,809887 17,0900 16,6200 353.007,63

 

The total number of the own shares repurchased by Kontron AG during the Share Buyback Program I 2024 amounts to in total 395,824 shares.

Information on the individual transactions of the share buyback are published in accordance with Article 2(3) of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 on the Kontron AG Investor Relations website at: https://ir.kontron.com/investors/buyback-program-i-2024

 

Linz, August 12, 2024

 

The Executive Board

 

 


12.08.2024 CET/CEST

Language: English
Company: Kontron AG
Industriezeile 35
4020 Linz
Austria
Internet: https://www.kontron.com

 
