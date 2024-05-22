EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

22.05.2024 11:34:26

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024  – 1. Interim announcement

  

Nassau/Germany, 22 May 2024 – In the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 17 May 2024, a number of 3,498 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 May 2024.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date 
 		 Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (€)
 
15 May 2024 1,248 17.4940
16 May 2024 1,289 17.7417
17 May 2024 961 17.8682

 

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 14 May 2024 up to and including 17 May 2024 amounts to a number of 3,498 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via XETRA trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

  

Contact

Leifheit AG, D-56377 Nassau
ir@leifheit.com


Language: English
Company: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft
Leifheitstraße 1
56377 Nassau
Germany
Internet: www.leifheit-group.com

 
