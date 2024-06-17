EQS-CMS: Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: LEIFHEIT Aktiengesellschaft / Share buyback program 2024 – 4. Interim announcement

Leifheit Aktiengesellschaft: Release of a capital market information



17.06.2024 / 11:31 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 2 and para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

Share buyback program 2024 – 4. Interim announcement

Nassau/Germany, 17 June 2024 – In the period from 10 June 2024 up to and including 14 June 2024, a number of 9,167 shares were acquired under the share buyback program of Leifheit AG, the commencement of which was disclosed on 14 May 2024 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 para 1 (b) to (d) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 for 15 May 2024.

The number of shares repurchased daily and the daily volume-weighted average prices are as follows:

Repurchase date

Trading platform Aggregated volume (number of shares) Volume-weighted average price (€)

10.06.2024 Xetra 1,154 17.5766 10.06.2024 Tradegate Exchange 769 17.4000 11.06.2024 Xetra 1,187 17.1000 11.06.2024 Tradegate Exchange 363 17.1096 12.06.2024 Xetra 1,182 17.3407 12.06.2024 Tradegate Exchange 721 17.2523 13.06.2024 Xetra 1,183 17.0500 13.06.2024 Tradegate Exchange 710 17.1500 14.06.2024 Xetra 1,171 16.9000 14.06.2024 Tradegate Exchange 727 17.0305

The transactions in detailed and in aggregated form are published on the Leifheit AG website at https://www.leifheit-group.com/en/investor-relations/share-buyback/.

The total volume of shares purchased to date under the share buyback program 2024 in the period from 15 May 2024 up to and including 14 June 2024 amounts to a number of 23,982 shares.

The shares are purchased by a bank authorized by Leifheit AG via Xetra trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and via Tradegate Exchange.

Contact

Leifheit AG

56377 Nassau

ir@leifheit.com